Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union Square / Greenwich Village

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that it has secured a lease for two full floors at 799 Broadway, its highly anticipated new ground-up office development at the convergence of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and Union Square neighborhoods. The approximately 25,000-square-foot lease, the first to be secured at the trendsetting 12-story building, was signed with Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a technology-centric national mortgage lending and servicing organization owned by investment manager New Residential Investment Corp.

Columbia has designed 799 Broadway to be the premier modern Midtown South office building. The 182,000-square-foot building prioritizes and emphasizes employee health and wellness and talent retention, featuring a street-to-desk touchless experience, luxury fitness center, outdoor space for fresh air, spa-inspired locker rooms, and a well-appointed bike room. The building’s unique design allows for more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor space, including access to private outdoor terraces on almost every floor and a courtyard garden off the main lobby.

Moreover, with UV light sanitation and bipolar ionization systems installed throughout the building and in elevator cabs, 799 Broadway exceeds the highest standards of indoor air quality and air purification. The building has been designed to meet the rigorous health and wellness criteria of the highly respected WELL Building certification program, which verifies that the building has followed best practices for facility operations and management to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and other viruses. Also, earlier this month, 799 Broadway was awarded a coveted Fitwel 2-Star Rating for its incorporation of evidence-based design and operations strategies to support the physical, mental, and social health of occupants.

