Annexon Biosciences Further Strengthens Its Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Ted Yednock, Ph.D., to Chief Innovation Officer and Appointment of Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage company developing a new class of medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced the appointment of Ted Yednock, Ph.D., as chief innovation officer (CIO), and the appointment of Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO).

“This is an exciting time at Annexon, with three clinical-stage drug candidates advancing in seven clinical trials across our portfolio. Ted and Larry’s deep and complimentary expertise is invaluable at this stage of our company’s growth and will further our pursuit to bring anti-C1q therapies to millions of people suffering from complement-mediated diseases,” said Doug Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “In his new role as CIO, Ted brings his deep knowledge and passion for the therapeutic potential of C1q and the classical complement pathway to further expand the unique promise of our novel platform. As our new CSO, Larry brings a proven track record in drug development and driving innovative solutions from early discovery to product approvals that can lift our current and future portfolio to new heights. We are thrilled by the opportunities that this strategic expansion of our team brings to the progression of our autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic therapeutic areas.”

Dr. Yednock has served as Annexon’s CSO since 2013. Under his leadership, Annexon has continued to progress and add to the scientific body of knowledge of C1q and its ability to block all downstream components of the classical complement pathway that lead to excess inflammation, tissue damage and patient disability in many complement-mediated diseases. As CIO, he will remain a member of the executive committee, serve as chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and continue to strengthen and integrate Annexon’s key scientific findings and collaborations.