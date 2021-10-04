checkAd

Annexon Biosciences Further Strengthens Its Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Ted Yednock, Ph.D., to Chief Innovation Officer and Appointment of Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

– Dr. Ted Yednock’s appointment enhances Annexon’s commitment to scientific innovation and pursuit of future programs –

– Dr. Larry Mattheakis brings decades of drug discovery and development expertise to support advancement of Annexon’s current and future pipeline –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage company developing a new class of medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced the appointment of Ted Yednock, Ph.D., as chief innovation officer (CIO), and the appointment of Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO).

“This is an exciting time at Annexon, with three clinical-stage drug candidates advancing in seven clinical trials across our portfolio. Ted and Larry’s deep and complimentary expertise is invaluable at this stage of our company’s growth and will further our pursuit to bring anti-C1q therapies to millions of people suffering from complement-mediated diseases,” said Doug Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “In his new role as CIO, Ted brings his deep knowledge and passion for the therapeutic potential of C1q and the classical complement pathway to further expand the unique promise of our novel platform. As our new CSO, Larry brings a proven track record in drug development and driving innovative solutions from early discovery to product approvals that can lift our current and future portfolio to new heights. We are thrilled by the opportunities that this strategic expansion of our team brings to the progression of our autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic therapeutic areas.”

Dr. Yednock has served as Annexon’s CSO since 2013. Under his leadership, Annexon has continued to progress and add to the scientific body of knowledge of C1q and its ability to block all downstream components of the classical complement pathway that lead to excess inflammation, tissue damage and patient disability in many complement-mediated diseases. As CIO, he will remain a member of the executive committee, serve as chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and continue to strengthen and integrate Annexon’s key scientific findings and collaborations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annexon Biosciences Further Strengthens Its Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Ted Yednock, Ph.D., to Chief Innovation Officer and Appointment of Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer – Dr. Ted Yednock’s appointment enhances Annexon’s commitment to scientific innovation and pursuit of future programs – – Dr. Larry Mattheakis brings decades of drug discovery and development expertise to support advancement of Annexon’s current …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...