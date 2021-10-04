SQZ Biotechnologies to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

“We are excited to share new preclinical data on our AAC and eAPC platforms, as well as initial data on the engineering of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “These data further highlight our potential to create multiple cell therapies leveraging diverse biology to combat cancer.”

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that it will present updates across three oncology programs at various stages of development. The data will be presented at the 36 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and virtually.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: RBC-Derived, Activating Antigen Carriers (SQZ AACs) Prime Potent T Cell Responses and Drive Tumor Regression In Vivo

Presenter: Katarina Blagovic, PhD

Abstract Number: 156

Title: Generating Enhanced Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Through Microfluidic Cell Squeezing

Presenter: Devin Bridgen, PhD

Abstract Number: 165

Title: SQZ eAPCs Generated from PBMCs by Delivery of Multiple mRNAs Encoding for Antigens, Costimulatory Proteins, and Engineered Cytokines

Presenter: Michael F. Maloney, PhD

Abstract Number: 211

Full text of the abstracts will be available on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, and posters will be available on the company’s website at 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12. Live poster presentations will be on November 12 and 13 from 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for patients around the world and has active programs in Oncology, Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases, as well as additional exploratory initiatives to support future pipeline growth. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. With demonstrated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could significantly broaden the therapeutic range and accessibility of cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases, and in immune tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.