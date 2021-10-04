checkAd

DMS Launches Protect Health Insurance Agency

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced the launch of Protect Health Insurance Agency as an approved agency to sell health insurance policies.

“Protect Health Insurance Agency opens up a completely new segment of the market for DMS,” said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. “This milestone gives DMS access to the $130 billion Medicare insurance market that we previously did not have access to.”

Protect Health Insurance Agency was a key strategic initiative for DMS in 2021, launching just in time for the 2021 AEP/OEP period. Protect Health Insurance Agency is expected to start producing revenue in the fourth quarter of this year, with more meaningful contribution expected in 2022 and beyond.

“DMS relies on an impactful toolset, inclusive of our first-party data asset, proprietary technology stack and expansive digital media reach, to remove friction from the advertising ecosystem, and Protect Health Insurance Agency is taking that innovation one step forward,” said DMS COO Fernando Borghese. “By selling health insurance policies directly to consumers, we are able to further monetize the high-intent consumer traffic that we generate and leverage our existing capabilities to streamline and personalize the research and purchasing process for consumers. DMS is now fully ingrained in the health insurance and Medicare markets year round, continuously investing to grow, and our toolset will support our efforts and give us a strong competitive edge and ability to scale. The more we grow within the Medicare business, the more consumer insights we obtain and the better we can serve both the insurers and the consumers.”

Using its new DBA, Protect Health Insurance Agency, DMS will continue its meaningful focus on the insurance industry, benefiting from continued secular tailwinds as the digital transformation of ad spend continues to accelerate, and demand from consumers and advertisers remains strong. Insurance, inclusive of auto, home, life and health, remains the largest vertical for DMS. DMS works with the top insurance providers, actively growing the list of insurance providers, agents - and now consumers - who buy from DMS. The recent acquisition of Crisp Results will continue to support the ongoing growth of the DMS health insurance business, aiding in the company’s efforts to grow within the insurance space and guide consumers through the sales funnel from start to finish.

