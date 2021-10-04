Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise

Completion of £15 million funding raise

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

4 October 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

4 October 2021

Travelex announces completion of £15 million funding raise

Following the publication of the Travelex's market announcement on 15 September 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £15 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of approximately £16 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. An application will shortly be made for the Additional New Money Notes to be admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) and an announcement will be made once such admission has occurred.

Donald Muir, Chief Executive, commented:



I am delighted to announce that the recent capital raise has completed, securing an additional £15 million of funding for the business. This is great news for Travelex, providing further working capital to meet the rising demand as international travel continues to recover over the balance of 2021.



The additional issuance of new money notes was fully subscribed by our noteholders/ shareholders; demonstrating their continued support for the business. Both Travelex and the travel industry are moving in a positive direction and although H1 was more difficult than we had forecasted, more recently we have seen the start of significant positive momentum in business performance.