checkAd

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 12:45  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise

04.10.2021 / 12:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Completion of £15 million funding raise
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
4 October 2021

 

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

4 October 2021

Travelex announces completion of £15 million funding raise

Following the publication of the Travelex's market announcement on 15 September 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £15 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of approximately £16 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. An application will shortly be made for the Additional New Money Notes to be admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) and an announcement will be made once such admission has occurred.

Donald Muir, Chief Executive, commented:

I am delighted to announce that the recent capital raise has completed, securing an additional £15 million of funding for the business. This is great news for Travelex, providing further working capital to meet the rising demand as international travel continues to recover over the balance of 2021.

The additional issuance of new money notes was fully subscribed by our noteholders/ shareholders; demonstrating their continued support for the business. Both Travelex and the travel industry are moving in a positive direction and although H1 was more difficult than we had forecasted, more recently we have seen the start of significant positive momentum in business performance.

Seite 1 von 3
Trav Issrco 12,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise 04.10.2021 / 12:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Lithiumvorkommen entdeckt! Analyseergebnisse deuten auf bis zu 3,33 Li2O hin
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Market Update and Launch of Third Tap
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten