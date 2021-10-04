checkAd

Highwoods Announces $120M of Non-Core Asset Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has sold two non-core office buildings encompassing 443,000 square feet for $119.7 million. The Company sold Stony Point VI, an 87,000 square foot single-customer building in Richmond, for $52.2 million and Crescent Center, a 356,000 square foot building in Memphis, for $67.5 million. The properties were a combined 80% occupied and projected to generate $6.5 million of annual cash net operating income and $7.5 million of annual GAAP net operating income in 2021.

The Company expects to record non-FFO gains of approximately $37.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 in connection with these sales.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Highwoods Properties, said, “We are pleased with the execution of these non-core asset dispositions, including the sale of our final asset in Memphis. We have now sold $163 million of non-core properties since we announced our plan to acquire a portfolio of assets from PAC, placing us well on our way to meeting our disposition goal for 2021.”

As previously disclosed, the Company acquired a portfolio of office properties from Preferred Apartment Communities (PAC) on July 29, 2021 for a total investment of $683 million, including planned near-term building improvements and transaction costs. The Company’s long-term plan is to fund the acquisition primarily by accelerating the sale of $500 to $600 million of existing non-core assets by mid-2022, approximately half of which is planned to close by year-end 2021. The Company expects to return its balance sheet metrics to March 31, 2021 levels by mid-2022.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects such as the following: the planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results, including but not limited to potential losses related to customer difficulties, anticipated building usage and expected economic activity due to COVID-19; the continuing ability to borrow under the Company’s revolving credit facility; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

