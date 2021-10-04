checkAd

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that its 100% owned, U.S.-based Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership") and its Native Corporation partners have concluded the summer work program at Pebble Project in southwest Alaska.

The principal focus of the 2021 program was:

  • continuation of select environmental baseline studies;
  • site care and maintenance, including Pebble Project site, and other facilities in Iliamna and region;
  • demobilization and removal of facilities and equipment no longer required;
  • inspection, containment and permanent closure of select drill holes and monitoring wells to maintain compliance with State of Alaska regulations and permit requirements;
  • support and data collection for the United States Geological Survey stream gauge monitoring program on the South and North Fork Koktuli Rivers; and,
  • support for site visits.

"Our commitment to working in an environmentally sustainable manner while providing much needed economic stimulus and employment in this region of southwest Alaska remains unwavering," said Northern Dynasty President and CEO Ron Thiessen. "I'm happy to report the team worked safely and ensured that the goals of the summer field season were met."

The Pebble Partnership continues to prioritize local contracting and local employment. The 2021 field program was staged out of facilities owned by Alaska Native village corporations in Iliamna, Alaska (most of whom are contracted/partnered on infrastructure facilities), and employed local residents and Alaska Native corporation shareholders. The team included four full-time Pebble Partnership employees and seven part-time workers from the local communities.

"There is very little economic opportunity in this part of the state, and we are pleased to have made a positive contribution," Mr. Thiessen continued. "This program is just a drop in the bucket of what is possible. We continue to believe that a mine here can operate in an environmentally sustainable manner and create significant economic benefits for the people in the region through employment, contracting of services, and partnering on infrastructure needs through right of way agreements and revenue sharing, in the state through GDP contribution and taxes and in the U.S. by delivering much needed copper, and other metals to help it achieve its clean energy transition goals. We look forward to the day when these significant benefits are realized."

11.09.21Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Decision To Remand or Vacate Its 2019 Withdrawal Notice
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Northern Dynasty: Preliminary Economic Assessment for Alaska's Pebble Project Presents Robust Projected Financial Results and Globally Significant Potential Metal Production With Excellent Optionality
Accesswire | Analysen