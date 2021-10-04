checkAd

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Fatty Liver Foundation’s Screening Fund to Improve Diagnosis and Staging of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 12:50  |  28   |   |   

In recognition of Liver Awareness Month, Madrigal and Fatty Liver Foundation Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell to Increase Awareness of NAFLD/NASH

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for fatty liver diseases, announces its support of the Fatty Liver Foundation, the leading patient advocacy organization focused on the diagnosis, treatment and support of Americans with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Today, Madrigal and the Fatty Liver Foundation will ring the Nasdaq closing bell to raise awareness of the need for more evidence-based screening and testing to improve diagnosis and staging of NAFLD/NASH.

NAFLD is estimated to afflict more than 16 million Americans. NASH is the more severe form of NAFLD. There are more than 5 million NASH patients with significant fibrosis in the U.S. Once NASH progresses to significant liver fibrosis, the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. In fact, NASH is currently the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. Additionally, patients with NASH and/or advanced fibrosis, as well as NAFLD patients with concomitant type 2 diabetes, are at high risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased mortality.

Paul Friedman, CEO of Madrigal said, “In recognition of Liver Awareness Month, we want to highlight the high unmet need of the millions of Americans who suffer from NAFLD and NASH. NASH is known as a ‘silent disease’ because many people don’t know they have it until it has progressed to a dangerous stage. By supporting FLF, our objective is to improve the medical and patient community’s understanding of the disease, better identify NAFLD/NASH patients, and communicate the growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating the utility of non-invasive tools and techniques to screen and diagnose patients.”

Madrigal is providing an unrestricted grant to support FLF’s NAFLD Screening Fund whose primary objective is to scale-up evidence-based screening and testing for NAFLD in a community setting. These efforts would support, and potentially boost, the non-invasive screening needed to identify asymptomatic disease and diagnosing NAFLD/NASH patients at various points of progression.

Wayne Eskridge, Co-Founder and CEO of FLF, added, “In partnership with industry, advocates and affected communities, we are launching the NAFLD Screening Fund, a public private partnership with the goal of further investigating the findings from our SUNN-1 Study (Screening for Undiagnosed NAFLD and NASH). In this study, we identified a cohort of people who sought to assess their risk of NAFLD and NASH through non-invasive testing, ultimately demonstrating a high incidence of unidentified liver pathology. We are grateful for Madrigal’s support, which will contribute to our collective effort to identify and guide patients in need.” Eskridge also noted, “The fund will seek collaboration with local patient-focused organizations to facilitate the outreach and education goals of FLF through collective action. We encourage any interested parties to join us in this important outreach.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Fatty Liver Foundation’s Screening Fund to Improve Diagnosis and Staging of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) In recognition of Liver Awareness Month, Madrigal and Fatty Liver Foundation Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell to Increase Awareness of NAFLD/NASHCONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...