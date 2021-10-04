Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Fatty Liver Foundation’s Screening Fund to Improve Diagnosis and Staging of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for fatty liver diseases, announces its support of the Fatty Liver Foundation, the leading patient advocacy organization focused on the diagnosis, treatment and support of Americans with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Today, Madrigal and the Fatty Liver Foundation will ring the Nasdaq closing bell to raise awareness of the need for more evidence-based screening and testing to improve diagnosis and staging of NAFLD/NASH.

NAFLD is estimated to afflict more than 16 million Americans. NASH is the more severe form of NAFLD. There are more than 5 million NASH patients with significant fibrosis in the U.S. Once NASH progresses to significant liver fibrosis, the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. In fact, NASH is currently the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. Additionally, patients with NASH and/or advanced fibrosis, as well as NAFLD patients with concomitant type 2 diabetes, are at high risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased mortality.

Paul Friedman, CEO of Madrigal said, “In recognition of Liver Awareness Month, we want to highlight the high unmet need of the millions of Americans who suffer from NAFLD and NASH. NASH is known as a ‘silent disease’ because many people don’t know they have it until it has progressed to a dangerous stage. By supporting FLF, our objective is to improve the medical and patient community’s understanding of the disease, better identify NAFLD/NASH patients, and communicate the growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating the utility of non-invasive tools and techniques to screen and diagnose patients.”

Madrigal is providing an unrestricted grant to support FLF’s NAFLD Screening Fund whose primary objective is to scale-up evidence-based screening and testing for NAFLD in a community setting. These efforts would support, and potentially boost, the non-invasive screening needed to identify asymptomatic disease and diagnosing NAFLD/NASH patients at various points of progression.

Wayne Eskridge, Co-Founder and CEO of FLF, added, “In partnership with industry, advocates and affected communities, we are launching the NAFLD Screening Fund, a public private partnership with the goal of further investigating the findings from our SUNN-1 Study (Screening for Undiagnosed NAFLD and NASH). In this study, we identified a cohort of people who sought to assess their risk of NAFLD and NASH through non-invasive testing, ultimately demonstrating a high incidence of unidentified liver pathology. We are grateful for Madrigal’s support, which will contribute to our collective effort to identify and guide patients in need.” Eskridge also noted, “The fund will seek collaboration with local patient-focused organizations to facilitate the outreach and education goals of FLF through collective action. We encourage any interested parties to join us in this important outreach.”