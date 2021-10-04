Ryder Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for October 27, 2021
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review third quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.
What:
Ryder System, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Who:
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez
When:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
How:
Live webcast:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1413566&tp_key=ec ...
upon completion of registration page
Call toll-free:
Outside U.S. call:
Audio Passcode:
Conference Leader:
Replay:
Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.
The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005001/en/
