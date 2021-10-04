Sonic Automotive Names Fintech Industry Expert as Chief Revenue Officer for EchoPark Automotive

Truong is a fintech industry veteran with over 25 years of leadership and managerial experience building transformative products and solutions for companies including Coinstar and American Express. Truong joins Sonic’s pre-owned vehicle segment from Brightloom, where he served as the company’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. While at Brightloom, Truong launched an omnichannel software solution that automated restaurant operations and leveraged data for restaurants to create stronger customer relationships.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the appointment of Thien Truong as Chief Revenue Officer of EchoPark Automotive, the Company’s growing nationwide pre-owned vehicle segment, effective October 4, 2021.

Prior to Brightloom, Truong was the Chief Revenue Officer for Coinstar, where he led the product, revenue, marketing, and public relations departments, developing product strategy and commercialization of a new payment platform enabling consumers to digitize cash. At American Express, Truong managed the team tasked with building the company’s pre-paid card and gift division.

“We look forward to Thien joining the EchoPark family and sharing his knowledge, fintech expertise, and best practices as we develop our first-class omnichannel car buying platform,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “His innovative, customer-driven approach is a perfect fit for our long-term growth strategy.”

“We remain committed to executing our omnichannel strategy, and the appointment of Thien will take us another step closer to our goal,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “Thien’s creative, customer-focused approach, combined with his enthusiasm and proven track record of building successful products and solutions, is a great complement to our team.”

“I am excited to join the EchoPark team to help revolutionize the future of car buying by bringing a technology-driven, consumer-centric mindset while leveraging Sonic’s current world class guest experience capabilities,” said Thien Truong, Chief Revenue Officer of EchoPark Automotive.

Following its 2014 launch, EchoPark Automotive has rapidly become one of the pre-owned automotive retail industry’s most prominent success stories. The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 90 percent population coverage by 2025, enabling its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles and generating $14 billion in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025, while driving toward a two million vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity.