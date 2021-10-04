Sonic Automotive Names Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer for EchoPark Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the appointment of Dino Bernacchi as Chief Marketing Officer of EchoPark Automotive, the Company’s growing nationwide pre-owned vehicle segment, effective October 4, 2021.

Dino Bernacchi (Photo: Business Wire)

Bernacchi joins EchoPark Automotive after most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Cleveland Browns NFL franchise. He has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, having led marketing and branding teams at General Motors, Harley-Davidson, and Mazda.

“We are excited to bring Dino Bernacchi on board,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “His vast expertise in brand development and marketing is a natural fit with our goal of making EchoPark a nationwide household name synonymous with providing an exceptional guest experience to consumers who shop online or in-store for quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.”

The appointment of Bernacchi as the first CMO for the pre-owned segment further solidifies Sonic Automotive’s commitment to the long-term success of its EchoPark growth plan. The Company continues to rapidly expand the EchoPark brand’s footprint and expects to reach approximately 25% of the U.S. population by the end of the year. Sonic has also made significant investments to develop its upcoming digital omnichannel platform for consumers, offering EchoPark guests who visit in-store or shop online at EchoPark.com a new way to buy a car.

“This is a big day for EchoPark Automotive,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “Not only does Dino bring extensive experience in developing award-winning brands, but he is also a great fit with our culture. We are thrilled to have him join us to utilize his expertise in our market expansion efforts and to raise consumer awareness of our upcoming digital omnichannel solution.”

Bernacchi’s commitment to developing creative, customer-centric marketing and engagement campaigns throughout his career has been recognized nationally and internationally. Marketing campaigns that Bernacchi has been a part of have received two Cannes Gold Lion awards for creativity and global impact of a marketing campaign, three Gold Effie awards for product launches and media strategies, and an Emmy for a 2020 docuseries.