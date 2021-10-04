checkAd

Sonic Automotive Names Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer for EchoPark Automotive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 12:55  |  15   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the appointment of Dino Bernacchi as Chief Marketing Officer of EchoPark Automotive, the Company’s growing nationwide pre-owned vehicle segment, effective October 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005256/en/

Dino Bernacchi (Photo: Business Wire)

Dino Bernacchi (Photo: Business Wire)

Bernacchi joins EchoPark Automotive after most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Cleveland Browns NFL franchise. He has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, having led marketing and branding teams at General Motors, Harley-Davidson, and Mazda.

“We are excited to bring Dino Bernacchi on board,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “His vast expertise in brand development and marketing is a natural fit with our goal of making EchoPark a nationwide household name synonymous with providing an exceptional guest experience to consumers who shop online or in-store for quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.”

The appointment of Bernacchi as the first CMO for the pre-owned segment further solidifies Sonic Automotive’s commitment to the long-term success of its EchoPark growth plan. The Company continues to rapidly expand the EchoPark brand’s footprint and expects to reach approximately 25% of the U.S. population by the end of the year. Sonic has also made significant investments to develop its upcoming digital omnichannel platform for consumers, offering EchoPark guests who visit in-store or shop online at EchoPark.com a new way to buy a car.

“This is a big day for EchoPark Automotive,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “Not only does Dino bring extensive experience in developing award-winning brands, but he is also a great fit with our culture. We are thrilled to have him join us to utilize his expertise in our market expansion efforts and to raise consumer awareness of our upcoming digital omnichannel solution.”

Bernacchi’s commitment to developing creative, customer-centric marketing and engagement campaigns throughout his career has been recognized nationally and internationally. Marketing campaigns that Bernacchi has been a part of have received two Cannes Gold Lion awards for creativity and global impact of a marketing campaign, three Gold Effie awards for product launches and media strategies, and an Emmy for a 2020 docuseries.

Seite 1 von 3
Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Automotive Names Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer for EchoPark Automotive Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the appointment of Dino Bernacchi as Chief Marketing Officer of EchoPark …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:55 UhrSonic Automotive Names Fintech Industry Expert as Chief Revenue Officer for EchoPark Automotive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Sonic Automotive Adds $3.2 Billion in Annualized Revenues with Acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners, a Top-15 U.S. Dealer Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten