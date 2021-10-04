Community Bank System, Inc. to Expand Its Presence in the Central New York and Southern Tier Regions with Acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank

Community Bank System, Inc. (“Community Bank System”) (NYSE: CBU) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ-CM: ESBK) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Community Bank System’s bank subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., will acquire Elmira Savings Bank (“Elmira”), in an all cash transaction representing total consideration valued at approximately $82.8 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Elmira will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

This transaction will provide natural market enhancement and extension for both institutions, joining two high-quality, low-risk banks with long histories of personalized customer service and commitment to their communities. Elmira provides Community Bank, N.A. with improved presence in several Central New York and Southern Tier markets, including Elmira, Corning, and Ithaca, with total assets of $648.7 million, deposits of $551.2 million, net loans of $465.3 million, and 12 branch offices across a five county area.

“Our acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank will enhance and extend our banking footprint in the Finger Lakes Region, across markets which we successfully compete in and aspire to continue to grow our business,” said Mark E. Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank System. “This combination will establish a broader and deeper community banking presence in Central New York and the Southern Tier and will further enhance our ability to serve these markets. For over 150 years, Elmira Savings Bank has been engaged and committed to its customers, communities, and shareholders, values which align closely with those of Community Bank. Equally important, our institutions have similar organizational values and cultures that respect and value the people that contribute to our success. We are delighted to welcome the Elmira Savings Bank team to the Community Bank organization and look forward to the future of the combined company.”