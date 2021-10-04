HIRE Technologies Announces ESG Goals with a Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), announces environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI"):Appoint a highly …

Earlier this month HIRE announced the addition of Leaders and Co., Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. ("Leaders") to its portfolio of staffing and executive search brands. Leaders is a premier executive search firm with clients across Canada, strong national and international alliances, and a leading Diversity and Indigenous recruitment practice.

"The collective knowledge, experience and resources of our seven diverse brands is deep and immense," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's CEO. "As we continue building and growing staffing companies, it is important for us to raise the bar for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. By making ESG a priority for our portfolio of companies, we believe this will have a positive impact."

"Leaders is excited to be a part of the HIRE group of companies," said Laurie Sterritt, Managing Director of Leaders. "As private and public companies and organizations of all sizes have pledged to fulfill the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, we have seen a marked increase in demand for Indigenous board and executive search. Furthermore, as social justice and equity issues have become important factors for employers and employees alike, our clients increasingly ask us to lead their projects with a focus on equity and diversity. We are passionate about supporting our clients to improve in the area of DEI and are pleased to play a role in HIRE's broader commitment to ESG."