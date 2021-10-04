Reminder: Tiderock Companies, Inc. Shareholder Call Tuesday, October 5, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) a real estate development and advisory services company, is issuing this reminder that the Company will be hosting a shareholder …

Mr. Fore will provide an update on the Company's current projects; Cabin Branch, Waldorf B-4, and the Boston Senior Living Facility as well as an overview of projects in the Company's pipeline. He will also discuss the Company's two revenue streams: one deriving from its provision of advisory services to other developers the other from its own development projects. And then, Mr. Fore will respond to shareholder questions.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) a real estate development and advisory services company, is issuing this reminder that the Company will be hosting a shareholder call on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time. This live video call will be held on Zoom at: https://bit.ly/3COuGv1 and is open to all shareholders, no pre-registration is necessary.

The Company encourages all current and prospective shareholders to join the call to learn more about Tiderock Companies. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their questions in advance via email to info@tiderockcompanies.com. Live questions will be answered if time permits.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

