checkAd

SpaceIL is reaching out to Space organizations from all over the world to offer experiment proposals to Beresheet2 Lunar space mission

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beresheet2" mission of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a scientific and educational breakthrough that will reach the young generation. SpaceIL sent out a "call for proposals" to receive proposals from organizations around the world for scientific experiments regarding the space mission of Beresheet2.

 

 

The mission of Beresheet2 is to launch to the moon 3 spacecrafts, one orbiter (mothership) and two small landers, to be released for exploration missions in two different sites - landing on both sides of the moon is the objective. The orbiter will conduct a 2–5-year mission around the moon and will serve as a platform for scientific and educational activities.

The call for proposals is addressed to universities, research institutes and space related industries around the world.

The proposals can focus on various research fields such as: Lunar soil, Lunar environmental conditions, lunar sustainability such as production of food and water, astrobiology, comparative data from both side of the moon and more.

The objective of SpaceIL, is to combine scientific research with educational programs by conducting experiments that can be made educationally accessible to school children and students to inspire and bring more young people into the world of science.

Each of the experiments will take place on the two Landers and the Orbiter and SpaceIL.  It is required to include in the proposal an outline for an educational program related to the experiment. SpaceIL defines the basics characteristic for the experiments, for example:

The equipment weight for each lander should be 2.5 kg, whereas up to 5 kg for the orbiter. SpaceIL also specified additional limitations such as that payload is required to survive the harsh environment in space, including radiation temperatures and more.

The "Beresheet2" mission is planned to create several world class achievements in global space, including dual landing on the Moon in a single mission, landing on the far side of the Moon (which, to date, only one landing by China has accomplished), and the smallest landers ever launched to the moon.

Recently SpaceIL announced obtaining funding in the remarkable amount of US$ 70 million, paving Israel's way to a second mission to the Moon. The funds were obtained from a group of entrepreneurs-philanthropists, comprising Patrick Drahi (Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation), Morris Kahn (Kahn Foundation) and the Moshal Space Foundation, in partnership with Entrée Capital.

To view the call for proposals: https://www.spaceil.com/call-for-proposals 

SpaceIL is a non-profit organization that strives to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and dreamers through innovative space missions. The organization has hundreds of volunteers and in several years of operation has managed to reach more than two million school children. In April 2019, SpaceIL became the first private entity in history to reach the Moon, thereby securing Israel's position as the seventh country to reach the Moon and the fourth country to have attempted to land on the moon after USA, Russia, and China. SpaceIL works in close cooperation with Israel Space Agency and Israel Aerospace Industry.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeo
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651675/BERESHEET2.jpg

For more details, please contact
 Scherf communications
Orli@scherfcom.com
Shiran@scherfcom.com

 

“Beresheet2” mission is planned to create several world class achievements in global space, including dual landing on the Moon in a single mission

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpaceIL is reaching out to Space organizations from all over the world to offer experiment proposals to Beresheet2 Lunar space mission Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021 TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "Beresheet2" mission of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a scientific …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Instructure Recognises Four Outstanding EMEA Educators Redefining Teaching in the COVID-19 Era
Titel
Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale