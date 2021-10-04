Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 8223150 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Capital Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 09, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10159851. An archived replay will also be available through November 09, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.