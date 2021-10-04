Enanta Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on NASH FXR Agonist Programs

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today provides an update on its two clinical stage farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A pre-planned interim analysis of a subset of patients through week 12 in the Phase 2b ARGON-2 study of EDP-305 as a monotherapy and data from its Phase 1 clinical study of EDP-297 provided meaningful information on dose selection and characterization for these compounds. Enanta has made a business decision to prioritize combination approaches through an out-licensing strategy for further development of these two programs and does not plan to continue further development internally.

“Looking at a broad range of doses in NASH patients, our interim analysis of EDP-305 in ARGON-2, in comparison to clinical data from ARGON-1, indicates that the 1.0 mg dose of EDP-305 provides the best balance of efficacy and tolerability,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “We believe that the multiple mechanisms in development for NASH today, which reflect the complex pathophysiology of this disease, make it likely that a combination approach with FXR agonists will ultimately provide the optimal treatment regimen for patients. Given this evolving landscape, we have decided to discontinue the 72-week ARGON-2 study early in favor of pursuing a combination regimen. Based on the significant data generated to date, we believe EDP-305, our lead, late-stage candidate, which has been administered in almost 600 patients for up to 12 weeks, and EDP-297, our follow-on candidate, are well-positioned to be an important component of a combination therapy to bring a much-needed treatment to patients with NASH. Going forward, we are eager to concentrate our resources on developing oral drug candidates for treating hepatitis B virus, and human respiratory diseases including respiratory syncytial virus and SARS-CoV-2.”

EDP-305 Clinical Update

ARGON-2 is a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating safety and efficacy of 1.5 mg and 2.0 mg of EDP-305 in patients with liver biopsy proven NASH. The primary outcome at 72-weeks is the proportion of subjects who achieve ≥1 stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis and/or resolution of steatohepatitis and no worsening of liver fibrosis as determined by liver biopsy. Results from a planned internal interim analysis on a subset of patients at 12 weeks, as well as review of clinical data from all tested doses of EDP-305 demonstrated that the 1.0 mg dose of EDP-305 provides the best balance of efficacy and tolerability.