checkAd

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to AlloVir’s Posoleucel, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T-Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of Virus-Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to posoleucel (Viralym-M, ALVR105) for the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis (HC). Posoleucel is an investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy under development for the treatment and prevention of serious diseases caused by six devastating viral pathogens: BK virus (BKV) and the related polyomavirus JC virus (JCV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6), Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and adenovirus (AdV).

An inflammatory disease of the bladder, virus-associated HC is a serious complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) that can significantly prolong hospitalization and increase mortality and for which there are currently no approved or effective antiviral treatment options. The company’s Phase 3 study of posoleucel for the treatment of virus-associated HC is ongoing and enrolling adult and pediatric patients following allogeneic HSCT (allo-HSCT).

“This Orphan Drug Designation acknowledges the urgent need for new treatment options for patients who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and are at risk for developing viral infections and hemorrhagic cystitis,” said Ercem Atillasoy, M.D., Chief Regulatory and Safety Officer, AlloVir. “We look forward to working with the FDA and regulators around the globe as we advance this therapy for patients in need.”

In addition to this ODD, posoleucel has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA, and Orphan Medicinal Product (OMP) and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Posoleucel is one of the first seven investigational therapies to receive both PRIME and RMAT designations.

ODD is granted by the FDA to drugs or biological products intended for the treatment of diseases or conditions that impact fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The designation acts as a stimulus for the development of drugs for rare diseases through several incentives, including research and development tax credits, waiver of filing fees and the potential for a seven-year marketing exclusivity period after FDA approval. Drugs with this designation undergo the same rigorous scientific evaluation as other investigational medicines seeking FDA approval.

Seite 1 von 4
AlloVir Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to AlloVir’s Posoleucel, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T-Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of Virus-Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to posoleucel (Viralym-M, ALVR105) for the treatment of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Data Presented at IDWeek 2021 Demonstrate that ALVR109, AlloVir’s Investigational SARS-CoV-2-Specific T Cell Therapy, Is Reactive Against a Broad Range of Variants, Including Delta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21AlloVir to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten