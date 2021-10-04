Origin Materials Releases Process Overview Video to Demonstrate Carbon Negative Technology Platform

The video is embedded into this press release above and is also available on Origin’s Investor Relations site: https://investors.originmaterials.com/

“We’re excited to provide an inside look at our technology and process for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process,” said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “In this video, we aim to demonstrate how our patented breakthrough technology platform will drive our mission of enabling the world’s transition to sustainable materials. We want anyone interested in Origin to be able to see our process and facility, no matter where they are in the world. Our proven technology platform is ready to scale and we are now building our first commercial-scale plant in Sarnia, Ontario.”

The Company continues to expect the construction of Origin 1 manufacturing plant to be completed before the end of 2022, with commissioning and production at the plant beginning immediately thereafter. As of June 30, 2021, installation of most foundations for building and process areas was significantly underway and on track for timely Origin 1 mechanical completion. In addition, Origin has also completed fabrication of the modules that contain all the equipment used for the conversion of biomass feedstock into high value chemicals. By the end of 2021, Origin expects the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of original schedule. Origin continues to expect the construction of Origin 2 manufacturing plant will be complete by the middle of 2025.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.