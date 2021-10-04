The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ

“A Nasdaq listing represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company,” said Mitchell Scott, CEO and Co-Founder of The Very Good Food Co. “We believe that listing in the US will unlock various opportunities to enhance corporate visibility, increase liquidity and broaden overall awareness of The Very Good Food Co. to a larger investor base while driving value for our shareholders.”

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD " or the " Company "), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial application to list on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing to enhance its investor profile with the goal of driving shareholder value. This initiative allows the Company to accelerate its business strategy focused on global expansion into the United States (“US“) and Europe, while attracting institutional and retail investors as well as potential M&A opportunities. VERY GOOD is seeking to further expand its retail and eCommerce footprint organically and through strategic business opportunities that complement its product category expansion and distribution plans. VERY GOOD submitted its application to list at the beginning of September and is in the final stages of Nasdaq’s review process.

The listing of the Company's common shares ("Shares") on Nasdaq remains subject to the review and approval of the listing application and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including approval of a registration statement to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VERY".

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT‑BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating but not limited to: the potential listing of VERY GOOD's Shares on Nasdaq, the timing thereof and the ability to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory requirements (including, but not limited to, satisfaction of Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements, and approval of the registration statement to be filed with the SEC), the benefits to be provided to the Company by a Nasdaq listing, opportunities for VERY GOOD's growth, VERY GOOD’s exposure to international investors and the liquidity of its securities and any regulatory or other approvals required in connection therewith. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, material assumptions with respect to VERY GOOD’s ability to obtain a listing on Nasdaq, the condition of capital markets, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund VERY GOOD's capital and operating requirements, the continued strong demand for VERY GOOD's products, the successful placement of VERY GOOD’s products in retail stores and continued e-Commerce growth, VERY GOOD’s ability to successfully enter new markets and manage its international expansion, VERY GOOD’s ability to increase production capacity and obtain the necessary production equipment, the availability of labour as well as the accuracy of construction schedules and cost estimates for the commissioning of production lines at VERY GOOD’s Rupert and Patterson facilities and the timely receipt of required permits, VERY GOOD’s relationship with its suppliers, distributors and third-party logistics providers, and the Company's ability to position VERY GOOD competitively. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of VERY GOOD to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by VERY GOOD, please refer to VERY GOOD's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, VERY GOOD disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.