 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG and Helix Acquisition Corp. Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create Publicly Listed Biotechnology Company Advancing Tri-specific Nanobody Sonelokimab

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases and Helix Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HLXA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Cormorant Asset Management, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the company will be renamed “MoonLake Immunotherapeutics” and will be led by an international team of immunology experts. The combined company’s common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MLTX.

In addition to the approximately $115 million held in Helix Acquisition Corp.’s trust (assuming no redemptions), the transaction also includes commitments for a $115 million PIPE at $10.00 per share from a group including premier institutional and strategic investors. The PIPE is led by Cormorant Asset Management, and includes BVF Partners L.P., 683 Capital Partners, LP, Asymmetry Capital Management, LP, funds managed by Ghost Tree Capital Group, LP, Monashee Investment Management, LLC, RTW Investments, LP, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), TCG X and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC.

Jorge Santos da Silva, PhD, CEO of MoonLake said: “This financing is an important milestone for our company. On behalf of the founders, we are grateful to the MoonLake team and our investors for ensuring access to the capital we need to advance our sonelokimab clinical programs, and create the potential to transform the lives of patients affected by IL-17A/F-driven inflammatory diseases. We would like to congratulate Cormorant, all of our investors, and the MoonLake team for their contributions to reaching this important stage, and we look forward to our immediate next steps, including the imminent start of our innovative Phase 2 program.”

Proceeds from the transaction are expected to provide MoonLake with the capital needed to accelerate the development of the clinical stage, tri-specific Nanobody sonelokimab, in multiple inflammatory diseases in dermatology and rheumatology driven by IL-17A and IL-17F (A/F Inflammatory Diseases or AFIDs). In a Phase 2b trial with over 300 moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients, sonelokimab numerically outperformed the leading IL-17 inhibitor secukinumab and demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. Building on this progress, MoonLake plans to initiate additional Phase 2 studies targeting other IL-17A/F driven indications such as psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (AS or RaxSpA), and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), each of which affect millions of patients worldwide.