SAB Biotherapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 NIH ACTIV-2 Trial Evaluating SAB-185 for Treatment of COVID-19

SAB-185 is a fully human, specifically targeted, broadly neutralizing polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The candidate is being assessed in the ACTIV-2 trial led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) in collaboration with the AIDS Clinical Trials Group.

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with SAB-185 in the Phase 3 ACTIV-2 COVID-19 trial.

SAB-185 is the second agent to graduate to Phase 3 and the first polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate in ACTIV-2, which is evaluating multiple investigational agents to treat early symptomatic COVID-19 in non-hospitalized individuals.

SAB-185 advanced from Phase 2 to the Phase 3 portion of the ACTIV-2 trial based on meeting pre-defined graduation criteria. The interim analysis demonstrated that both the lower and higher doses of SAB-185 tested in Phase 2 met the pre-defined efficacy goal for advancement to Phase 3 and appeared safe. SAB researchers in consultation with NIAID have determined the lower dose of SAB-185 (3,840 Units/kg) will be assessed in Phase 3.

“We are delighted that the Phase 3 trial is underway, just days after the decision by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to advance SAB-185 to Phase 3,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “The joint decision with NIAID to evaluate the lower dose of SAB-185 in the Phase 3 trial is a testament to the potency of our human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate, which has demonstrated neutralization of multiple emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants in recently published nonclinical studies.”

The Phase 3 portion of the ACTIV-2 trial is a randomized, unblinded, active comparator-controlled adaptive platform non-inferiority study that is assessing the clinical safety and efficacy of SAB-185 compared to active control monoclonal antibody treatment in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at higher risk for progression to hospitalization. It is enrolling approximately 600 participants to receive the investigational agent SAB-185 and 600 to receive an active comparator. The primary outcome measures of the Phase 3 trial include safety and non-inferiority for the prevention of a composite endpoint of either hospitalization or death from any cause through study day 28.