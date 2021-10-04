checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Acquires GCA Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, has acquired GCA Corporation (“GCA”) following the successful completion of a tender offer process resulting in the firm acquiring approximately 90% of GCA’s common stock.

With effect from today, GCA becomes part of Houlihan Lokey. More than 500 talented individuals across 24 locations join the firm, creating one of the largest and most experienced technology advisory firms globally, and significantly expanding the firm’s presence in Asia and in Europe.

“This landmark transaction is a truly historic moment for Houlihan Lokey, and we welcome all of our new colleagues to the firm,” commented Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey. “The addition of GCA significantly expands our technology capabilities, critical to meeting the needs of our clients in an ever more technology-driven world. In addition, the strength of GCA’s platform in Asia-Pacific allows us to achieve scale and better serve clients in this rapidly growing region.”

“GCA has proved itself to be a leader in its field, led by an extraordinarily impressive management team. We share a similar business philosophy and a belief in the importance of a strong, client-centric corporate culture. This complementarity is paramount to effectively integrating the two firms, enhancing the services we offer our clients, and maintaining our continued success,” said Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

“I am extremely excited about the two firms merging. Houlihan Lokey and GCA are highly complementary geographically and in terms of expertise, at the same time sharing the common key values and culture of always focusing on our clients’ best interests. I also want to thank all of our clients, shareholders, colleagues and business partners for supporting us in becoming a premier global M&A advisory firm. Team GCA looks forward to our new journey working together with Houlihan Lokey to better serve our collective clients,” said Aki Watanabe, founder and Representative Director of GCA.

With the addition of GCA, Houlihan Lokey now ranks as one of the largest independent investment banking firms by public market cap, and one of the most geographically diversified firms among its global peers.

Houlihan Lokey will now seek to acquire the remaining GCA shares by way of a second-step transaction, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business), which are, in some cases, beyond Houlihan Lokey’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read Houlihan Lokey’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Houlihan Lokey does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Houlihan Lokey Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Acquires GCA Corporation Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, has acquired GCA Corporation (“GCA”) following the successful completion of a tender offer process resulting in the firm acquiring approximately 90% of GCA’s common stock. With effect from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Houlihan Lokey Announces Expiration of Tender Offer Period for Outstanding Shares of GCA Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; Stephen Lee Joins as a Managing Director to Lead New Service Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Houlihan Lokey Announces Increase in Tender Offer Price for Outstanding Shares of GCA Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Its Transaction Advisory Services Practice With Technology Sector Leader
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten