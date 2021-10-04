Solar Alliance signs contract for Kentucky solar project in partnership with Boyd CAT

“This project for Todd County Pallets is representative of the quality of projects we are pursuing with Boyd CAT and further solidifies our position as a leader in Kentucky solar,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Since we signed the joint development agreement with Boyd CAT, our respective teams have been building a strong sales pipeline and this project is the first of many we anticipate signing in the coming months.”

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract for a 115 kilowatt (“kW”) solar project (the “Project”) for Todd County Pallets in Kentucky. The Project is the first project signed since Solar Alliance and Boyd CAT entered into a Joint Development Agreement and will provide low cost, renewable energy for Todd County Pallets.

“Todd County Pallets is pleased to be making the transition to solar energy to offset a portion of our energy demand,” said Danny Beachy of Todd County Pallets. “The team of Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance provides a low cost, turnkey solar solution that will help reduce our operating costs and increase our profits.”

In support of Solar Alliance’s expanding presence in Kentucky, the Company has signed a lease for an office in Louisville, Kentucky. Opening an office in Louisville will provide an ideal location to collaborate closely with Boyd CAT and will also increase efficiency as the two companies continue to grow quickly in Kentucky.

“Solar energy is a long-term strategic focus of Boyd CAT”, said Clint Hutchcraft, VP Power Systems at Boyd CAT. “Our goal is to meet our customers’ renewable energy needs with an affordable, trusted solar solution. This project for Todd County Pallets is the first of many solar systems we hope to build with the Solar Alliance team.”

Boyd CAT is the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio. To date, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance have partnered on several projects including the recently completed 1 megawatt solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."