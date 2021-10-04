checkAd

Cara Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Results of KARE Phase 2 Trial of Oral Difelikefalin (Oral KORSUVA) in Atopic Dermatitis Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, presented results from the KARE Phase 2 clinical trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients. Results were presented by Brian Kim, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Co-Director of the Center for the Study of Itch and Sensory Disorders at Washington University School of Medicine, during the Late Breaking News session of the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress on October 2, 2021.  

The presentation summarized data from 401 subjects with AD and moderate-to-severe pruritus, who were randomized to receive oral difelikefalin at a dose of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg, or placebo over a 12-week treatment period.

Subjects with mild-to-moderate AD were included in a prespecified analysis.  Approximately 64% of subjects had BSA<10 and the results of this “Itch Dominant AD” subgroup were presented.

In addition, a mouse model of AD was used to test the effects of difelikefalin on itch and lesion severity.

Although the primary endpoint, change from baseline in Itch Numerical Rating Scale (I-NRS) score, was not met with any of the difelikefalin dose groups in the overall population, a significant improvement (p= 0.039) in itch was observed at week 12 in the combined difelikefalin dose group in subjects with BSA <10%. In this subpopulation of itch-dominant AD, significant reduction in itch with difelikefalin was evident as early as day 2. In addition, a significantly greater proportion of subjects (32% vs 19%; p<0.05) in the combined difelikefalin dose group versus placebo achieved a ≥4-point improvement in I-NRS at week 12 (the required regulatory primary endpoint for Phase 3 pruritus programs). Difelikefalin was well-tolerated, with most adverse events (~95%) being mild or moderate in severity. The most commonly reported adverse events included abdominal pain, nausea, dry mouth, headache, dizziness, and hypertension. In the mouse model of AD, a rapid and significant anti-pruritic effect of difelikefalin was observed independently of effects on skin inflammation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cara Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Results of KARE Phase 2 Trial of Oral Difelikefalin (Oral KORSUVA) in Atopic Dermatitis Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...