checkAd

Digihost Provides Mining Operation Results for Q3 2021 and Announces a 218% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Production Over the Previous Years’ Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF), an innovative North American based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC”) production updates for the quarter ended September 2021. All amounts are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Corporate Highlights for September 30, 2021:

  • Produced 133.02 BTC during the quarter, increasing total holdings to 452.24 BTC representing a fair market value of approximately $19.9 million as at September 30, 2021.
  • Diversified holdings with the conversion of 31.62 BTC into Ethereum (“ETH”) during the quarter, bringing total ETH holdings to 1,000.89 representing a fair market value of approximately $3.0 million as at September 30, 2021.
  • Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $22.9 million at the end of September.
  • Cash on hand at September 30th was approximately $17.2 million, and total cash and digital asset holdings was approximately $40.1 million.
  • Year-to-date deposits on equipment and infrastructure to be completed in Q4 2021 pertaining to the Company’s core business of approximately $24.8 million.
  • Pursuant to its May 12, 2021 press release, the Company is on target to put online the approximately 9,900 newest generation miners it has purchased before the end of 2021. Once fully installed, these miners will increase the Company’s current hashrate to between approximately 925PH and 1.1EH.

Bitcoin Mining Update

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s mining fleet produced 348.25 BTC, with production broken down as follows:

  • Quarter 1, 2021: 105.26 BTC
    • January: 33.70
    • February: 35.02
    • March: 36.54
  • Quarter 2, 2021: 109.97 BTC
    • April: 37.52
    • May: 34.26
    • June: 38.19
  • Quarter 3, 2021: 133.02 BTC
    • July: 51.28
    • August: 44.07
    • September: 37.67

Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison

The Company mined approximately 23.05 more BTC in Q3 2021 than in Q2 2021, representing an increase of 21%. Based on the BTC prices in these respective quarters and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined on a quarter over quarter basis increased by approximately $2m.

Figure 1. Quarter-over-quarter BTC Mining

       
  Q2 Q3 QoQ Increase
   2021  2021  
Mined BTC   109.97   133.02   23.05
Approximate BTC value $35,041 $44,010 $8,969
Value $3,853,441 $5,854,416 $2,000,976
       

Year-Over-Year Quarterly Comparison

Seite 1 von 4
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digihost Provides Mining Operation Results for Q3 2021 and Announces a 218% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Production Over the Previous Years’ Quarter TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF), an innovative North American based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC”) production …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:15 UhrMarathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrBitfarms Expands Québec Mining Operations with 13 Megawatts of Hydro Power and Exceeds 1.6 EH/s Corporate Hashrate
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
06:21 UhrDigitale Zentralbankwährung ist sehr stabil; die Mehrheit der Zentralbanken interessiert sich für CBDCs: IMF
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
03.10.21JinkoSolar, Nordex, Nel – die Wahl-Gewinner?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
03.10.215 Gründe, warum ich in Kryptowährungen investiert habe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.10.21Aktien kaufen – Depot eröffnen – Geld anlegen
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
02.10.21KW 39/2021: Haarscharf diese Woche. Steinhoff, NanoRepro, LPKF, Northern Data, Nordex, Aurelius u.a. News. Wie lange noch?
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Grayscale DeFi Fund Announce Quarterly Rebalancing of Funds
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21CoinGeek Cocktail Party
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
01.10.21Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten