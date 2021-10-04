checkAd

ONCOTELIC ACQUIRES FAST TO MARKET LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND FEMALE SEXUAL DYSFUNCTION.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (Oncotelic or the Company) (OTCQB:OTLC), executed an exclusive licensing agreement on September 30, 2021, with Autotelic Inc., to license intranasal apomorphine (“AL-101”). Oncotelic intends to develop AL-101, via the fast-to-market 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, for Parkinson Disease (“PD”) and Erectile Dysfunction (“ED”), especially phosphodiesterase 5 (“PDE5”) non-responders. Oncotelic also plans to develop AL-101 as a new class of drug against Female Sexual Dysfunction (“FSD”), including Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (“HSDD”). AL-101 has shown a favorable safety and efficacy profile and is phase 3 ready with six clinical trials completed and over 200 patients (2,200 doses) treated.

“The acquisition of AL-101 brings in a product with a substantially large market potential for existing and unmet medical needs into the Company. With a substantially large number of new patients being diagnosed with PD, PDE5, ED every year and limited therapies available for FSD and HSDD, the Company believes that this acquisition has the potential to transform the Company.” said Saran Saund, CBO of Oncotelic.

“I am pleased with progress among multiple fronts and look forward to updating our shareholders in the coming weeks. With the acquisition of AL-101 we have positioned the company for its next stage of growth through the fast to market 505(b)2 regulatory pathway more appropriate for a company of our size and history.” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.

About Parkinson Disease

Over 60,000 new patients being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics.

As reported by Pharmaceutical Technology by GlobalData Healthcare on May 26, 2020, KYNMOBI (apomorphine HCI) sublingual film was approved through the 505(b)2 pathway for acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with PD. KYNMOBI dissolves under the tongue. Per GlobalData Healthcare, KYNMOBI is expected to generate $219 million annually. https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/comment/sunovion-pharmaceuti ...

