Else Products to Launch on Kroger Ship, Enabling Nationwide Delivery and Further Expansion

Largest U.S. Grocery Retailer Shows Confidence in the Else Brand, allows Kroger Customers to be among the first consumers to have access to Else Plant-Powered Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that is has been approved for Kroger Ship, an E-commerce service which enables Kroger to ship to customers anywhere nationwide – even where Kroger does not operate physical stores.

Launched by Kroger in 2018, Kroger Ship empowers Kroger customers with shipments to their doorstep from coast to coast, delivered as quickly as the next day and often with delivery through the U.S. Postal Service or through FedEx. 

Launch on the Kroger Ship platform, allows Else Plant-Powered Products to be soon available on both Kroger.com and Vitacost.com (Kroger's E-commerce platform which primarily ships vitamins, supplements and organic grocery products). Else will be featured on the platform with 3 products: Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, and Else Kids Shake Mix in Chocolate and Vanilla.

“This is a great step for the Else brand, and being able to feature our range of clean, Plant-Based products on the largest grocery chain’s E-commerce platform greatly extends our online reach and potential sales growth,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

Riding the success of its ongoing investments in e-commerce and powered by a COVID-19 surge in online grocery sales, The Kroger Co. entered eMarketer’s annual list of Top 10 U.S. Retail E-Commerce Companies. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, saw its e-commerce sales jump by 79% in 2020, according to eMarketer.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

