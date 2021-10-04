checkAd

Generation Mining Makes Key Appointments and Updates Environmental Assessment and Permitting Processes

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeremy Dart as Environmental Manager and Cathryn Moffett as Manager of Community Consultation, and the engagement of Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to assist in the permitting process.

Jeremy Dart was employed by Barrick Gold for the past 21 years mainly at the Hemlo gold mine. Based in Marathon, Ontario, his most recent title was Environment and Closure Superintendent. He has extensive experience in mining, environmental and closure management, watershed management, project management, permitting and approvals, and community relations. Mr. Dart recently developed and implemented an environmental management system to ISO 14001:2015 standard. Other accomplishments include the closure and rehabilitation of the David Bell Mine. He has also contributed to the public consultation on mine expansion plans and closure plan requirements and negotiated and implemented First Nation Agreements.

Prior to joining Gen Mining, Cathryn Moffett was the Director of Sustainability for Detour Gold Corporation. Ms. Moffett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental sciences with a focus on sustainable development. She began her career working on environmental assessments in the oil sands at Golder’s Calgary office and has authored several corporate Sustainable Development reports, sat at many negotiation tables and led environmental permitting for both green field and brown field mining projects. Her work at the Company will focus on maintaining community relationships, sharing plain language information and leading community focussed projects. She is exceptionally capable in developing strong relationships through respect and communication and looks forward to building the Company’s first Sustainable Development Report in 2022.

Gen Mining has engaged Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions to support the preparation of its Closure Plan under Ontario Regulation 240/00, the application for an Environmental Compliance Approval for Industry Sewage Works pursuant to the Environmental Protection Act and federal permits as required under Section 35/Section 2 of the Fisheries Act for the Marathon Project in northwestern Ontario. These are the key permits that will be needed to allow for the start of mine construction. This work is progressing in parallel to the environmental assessment (“EA”) process. Some recent examples of Wood's experience and success in this field include the permitting of several of the largest and most significant mining projects in Ontario, including the Côté Gold Project, Magino Gold Project, Goliath Project, Rainy River Gold Mine and the Detour Lake Mine.

