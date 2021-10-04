checkAd

Adicet to Present Preclinical Data from Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Platform at SITC 36th Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the Company will present data in the form of a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting to be held November 10-14, 2021.

Details of the poster presentation:

Title: ADI-002: an IL-15 armored allogeneic “off-the-shelf” Vδ1 gamma delta CAR T cell therapy for solid tumors targeting glypican-3 (GPC3)

Abstract number: 119

Date: November 12-14, 2021

Poster viewing session: 7:00am - 5:00pm ET

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

