VitalHub Corp. to Host Investor Webinar

04.10.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that, it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 11:00am EST via Zoom. The webinar will feature CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg, who will walk through the investor presentation and provide a corporate update on the business. A question and answer session will follow at the end of the presentation.

Audience members can register for the conference by clicking here or using the link below:

https://bit.ly/VitalHubIR

“Our recent uplisting to the TSX exchange provides an opportunity for us to introduce VitalHub to a new segment of investors, and we would like to capitalize on this opportunity by formally presenting the story through this webinar,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of Vitalhub. “We look forward to sharing our story, and look forward to answering investor inquiries.”

ABOUT VITALHUB CORP.
Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes. VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com





