checkAd

Microbix Makes Early Repayment of 9% Interest Debenture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

$1.3 million balance repaid, improving cash flow and resulting in non-cash charge

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has completed the early repayment of a debenture series on which it owed C$ 1.3 million and was paying an interest rate of 9.0%.

This debenture was issued on January 31, 2014 for an outstanding amount C$ 2.0 million and was subsequently being repaid via quarterly payments of interest and principal of $61,100. At October 1, 2021, the balance owing on this debenture was C$ 1,331,758 which has now been fully-repaid. The repayment was made on the basis of a debenture provision permitting early repayment given at least 90 days’ notice.

Microbix elected to fully repay this debenture due to its strong cash flow generation, which has resulted in a positive cash balance of C$ 10.0 million at September 30, 2021, additional to which Microbix has an undrawn line of credit of up to C$ 2.0 million on which it would pay an interest rate of 4.45%. It therefore made little sense to keep this 9% debenture outstanding until its scheduled maturity date of January 31, 2029. Management calculates that this early repayment will add C$ 244,400 to annual cash flow, also meaningfully reducing interest-related outlays and improving the strength of Microbix’s balance sheet.

As a counterpoint to the very real financial benefits of the early repayment of this debenture, there will be a one-time and non-cash charge upon Microbix’s earnings in the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2021 (“Q1 2022”). This one-time and non-cash charge is created due to this early and complete repayment expunging capitalized costs associated with the terms of issuance of the debenture that were being expensed over the full term of the debenture. Under the associated “IFRS” accounting rules, the amount of that one-time and non-cash expense is estimated at $0.5 million, which will be charged against Microbix’s earnings for Q1 2022 and the fiscal-year ending September 30, 2022 (“Fiscal 2022”). For clarity, Microbix expects that it will remain strongly net earnings and cash flow positive for Q1 2022 even with this one-time and non-cash charge, as it should be for the broader 12-months of Fiscal 2022.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Makes Early Repayment of 9% Interest Debenture $1.3 million balance repaid, improving cash flow and resulting in non-cash chargeMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...