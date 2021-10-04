Microbix Makes Early Repayment of 9% Interest Debenture

This debenture was issued on January 31, 2014 for an outstanding amount C$ 2.0 million and was subsequently being repaid via quarterly payments of interest and principal of $61,100. At October 1, 2021, the balance owing on this debenture was C$ 1,331,758 which has now been fully-repaid. The repayment was made on the basis of a debenture provision permitting early repayment given at least 90 days’ notice.

Microbix elected to fully repay this debenture due to its strong cash flow generation, which has resulted in a positive cash balance of C$ 10.0 million at September 30, 2021, additional to which Microbix has an undrawn line of credit of up to C$ 2.0 million on which it would pay an interest rate of 4.45%. It therefore made little sense to keep this 9% debenture outstanding until its scheduled maturity date of January 31, 2029. Management calculates that this early repayment will add C$ 244,400 to annual cash flow, also meaningfully reducing interest-related outlays and improving the strength of Microbix’s balance sheet.

As a counterpoint to the very real financial benefits of the early repayment of this debenture, there will be a one-time and non-cash charge upon Microbix’s earnings in the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2021 (“Q1 2022”). This one-time and non-cash charge is created due to this early and complete repayment expunging capitalized costs associated with the terms of issuance of the debenture that were being expensed over the full term of the debenture. Under the associated “IFRS” accounting rules, the amount of that one-time and non-cash expense is estimated at $0.5 million, which will be charged against Microbix’s earnings for Q1 2022 and the fiscal-year ending September 30, 2022 (“Fiscal 2022”). For clarity, Microbix expects that it will remain strongly net earnings and cash flow positive for Q1 2022 even with this one-time and non-cash charge, as it should be for the broader 12-months of Fiscal 2022.