Opthea Opens Patient Recruitment in Europe for Pivotal Phase 3 ShORe and COAST Wet AMD Trials of OPT-302

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced that enrollment for its Phase 3 pivotal clinical program of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is now open in Europe. The two concurrent global Phase 3 registrational clinical trials, ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab) and COAST (Combination OPT-302 with Aflibercept Study) will be conducted in up to 20 countries across Europe.

The ShORe and COAST registrational studies are expected to each enroll approximately 990 treatment naïve patients and are evaluating OPT-302 combination therapy as a potential treatment for wet AMD.  Enrollment has been ongoing in the U.S. and Canada and is being expanded into Europe and the rest of the world.  

“We are excited to expand the ShORe and COAST trials outside North America to European investigative sites which is an important step in our continued commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world suffering from retinal diseases,” said Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea. “Europe represents another key market, given the large population of patients that reside there, and establishing a presence will help support the development of OPT-302, as well as future regulatory submissions and commercialization plans.”

Opthea is conducting ShORe and COAST as two concurrent global, multi‑center, double‑masked, sham‑controlled Phase 3 trials to assess the efficacy and safety of intravitreal 2.0 mg OPT‑302 in combination with either 0.5 mg ranibizumab (Lucentis), or 2.0 mg aflibercept (Eylea) respectively. The primary endpoint of both studies is the mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 52 for OPT‑302 combination therapy compared to anti‑VEGF‑A monotherapy. The top-line 52-week data from the ShORe and COAST Phase 3 studies is anticipated in the second half of 2023. Opthea intends to submit Biologics License and Marketing Authorisation Applications with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), respectively, following completion of the 12-month primary efficacy phase of the trials.  

