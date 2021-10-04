Matt Meier Joins Driven Brands as Chief Digital and Data Officer

Meier brings more than 25 years of experience across a variety of industries and disciplines within the IT, digital, and data domains. Meier most recently spent five years with Whirlpool Corporation, expanding their offerings to include industry-leading IoT “connected” appliance experiences, expanding direct-to-consumer digital platforms, and leading Whirlpool’s global data and advanced analytics competency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced today that Matt Meier is joining the company as EVP, Chief Digital and Data Officer. This newly created role will oversee the company’s digital and data strategies, working closely with IT and marketing to transform data into actionable business insights and lead the digital customer experience.

Meier will report directly to CEO, Jonathan Fitzpatrick.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Driven Brands,” said Fitzpatrick. “We know the strategic advantage that our data already provides, and we look forward to unlocking even more business benefit to drive accelerated growth. We are eager to have Matt lead this effort, further driving a data-driven culture and mindset across the portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Driven Brands. The amount of data collected from Driven’s robust portfolio of brands, coupled with the ability to drive digital sophistication in a relatively unsophisticated industry is a huge opportunity. This is a pivotal time in the automotive aftermarket industry, and I am eager to drive innovation and capitalize on the untapped upside in this growing industry,” Meier said.

Driven Brands leverages customer targeting algorithms, cross-marketing from an already-robust data platform, and data-driven real estate site selection models, all which Meier will now oversee.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, and CARSTAR. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales. For more information on the power of Driven Brands, visit www.drivenbrands.com.



Media or Investor inquiries:

Rachel Webb

Rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com