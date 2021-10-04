checkAd

Matt Meier Joins Driven Brands as Chief Digital and Data Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced today that Matt Meier is joining the company as EVP, Chief Digital and Data Officer. This newly created role will oversee the company’s digital and data strategies, working closely with IT and marketing to transform data into actionable business insights and lead the digital customer experience.

Meier brings more than 25 years of experience across a variety of industries and disciplines within the IT, digital, and data domains. Meier most recently spent five years with Whirlpool Corporation, expanding their offerings to include industry-leading IoT “connected” appliance experiences, expanding direct-to-consumer digital platforms, and leading Whirlpool’s global data and advanced analytics competency.

Meier will report directly to CEO, Jonathan Fitzpatrick.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Driven Brands,” said Fitzpatrick. “We know the strategic advantage that our data already provides, and we look forward to unlocking even more business benefit to drive accelerated growth. We are eager to have Matt lead this effort, further driving a data-driven culture and mindset across the portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Driven Brands. The amount of data collected from Driven’s robust portfolio of brands, coupled with the ability to drive digital sophistication in a relatively unsophisticated industry is a huge opportunity. This is a pivotal time in the automotive aftermarket industry, and I am eager to drive innovation and capitalize on the untapped upside in this growing industry,” Meier said.

Driven Brands leverages customer targeting algorithms, cross-marketing from an already-robust data platform, and data-driven real estate site selection models, all which Meier will now oversee.

About Driven Brands
Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, and CARSTAR. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales. For more information on the power of Driven Brands, visit www.drivenbrands.com.

Media or Investor inquiries:
Rachel Webb
Rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matt Meier Joins Driven Brands as Chief Digital and Data Officer CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced today that Matt Meier is joining the company as EVP, Chief Digital and Data Officer. This newly created role will oversee the company’s digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...