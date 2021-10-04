Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE’ Clinical Trial of XEN1101 for the Treatment of Focal Epilepsy

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results from the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial, which evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 – a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel modulator – administered as adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy.

The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint with XEN1101 demonstrating a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly (defined as 28 days) focal seizure frequency when compared to placebo (monotonic dose response; p<0.001). Additional primary and secondary measures included a pairwise comparison of each active dose to placebo and a responder analysis with the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or greater reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency from baseline. These results are shown in the following table; all p-values are 2-sided comparing the active dose to placebo:

XEN1101 25 mg

(N=112) XEN1101 20 mg

(N=51) XEN1101 10mg

(N=46) Placebo

(N=114) Median Reduction from Baseline

in Monthly Focal Seizure

Frequency 52.8%

(p<0.001) 46.4%

(p<0.001) 33.2%

(p=0.035)



18.2 % Patients with at least a 50%

Reduction in Monthly Focal

Seizure Frequency from Baseline 54.5%

(p<0.001) 43.1%

(p<0.001) 28.3%

(p=0.037) 14.9 %

Jacqueline A. French, MD, Professor in the Department of Neurology at NYU Langone Health and Co-director of Epilepsy Clinical Trials at NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center; Founder/Director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium; and Chair of the XEN1101 X-TOLE Steering Committee, stated, “Many patients today are living with the debilitating impacts of focal seizures, even while taking multiple anti-seizure medications, so there is a substantial need for new, efficacious and well-tolerated therapies. The X-TOLE results generated from this large, multicenter, controlled trial are truly exciting because they demonstrate impressive efficacy of XEN1101 for adult patients with focal epilepsy, including those with seizures that are deemed difficult to treat. In addition, physicians and patients could benefit from XEN1101’s other important attributes, such as once-a-day dosing in the evening with no titration. With its unique potassium channel mechanism-of-action, the strength of these topline data suggest XEN1101 could play an important role in treating focal epilepsy.”