checkAd

UMAV HAS SUCCESSFUL AIRFORCE AIRSHIP FLIGHT AND EYES NEAR SPACE OPERATIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida and Auburn, Alabama, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV), Skyborne Technology (STI), Research in Flight (RIF) as Prime contractor, Auburn University and Gulf Coast State College have successfully flown the prototype DATT MA 600 (Detachable Airship from a Tether Technology) Hybrid Electric Extended Range Airship under the 1St Phase of the Air Force AFWERX (the electric prototype airship of the U.S. Airforce AFWERX program prototype) contract.

With support of AFWERX, a United States Air Force program, the four partners are now ready to manufacture the 250-foot airship and test a detachable airship from a tether (DATT) as a cylinder shape aerial platform with new aerodynamic properties for extended flight. Based on the new designs and capabilities, the technology is expandable with its modular components to achieve multiple altitudes. The DATT 600 airship is designed for a 15,000-to-20,000-foot altitude. The technology can be developed to reach near space.

UMAV owns and operates the airport serving the Port St Joe area and has plans to expand our airship/UAS operations to create an additional business model(s) for the company. Currently, UAV Corp. has started the design process to utilize our DATT 600 to be modified to fly to near space altitudes up to 100,000 feet.  This will allow us to take civilian passengers on the unique safe experience of space travel at an affordable cost.  Our first stage is to continue and to complete the testing of our prototype DATT 600 airship and start the expansion process at our airship/UAV operations at our airport in partnership with Gulf County.

Jim McKnight quote “We are more than excited by the news of the successful test flights of the prototype DATT MA 600, Gulf County became engaged in the project early on by leasing County’s Industrial building to the UAV/Skyborne for their fabrication facility and have followed the obtaining grant funds for the roads and utilities to their proposed hangar at their Costin Airport.” “This news give impetus to their need for the hangar, and we are pleased to report we are in discussion with Space Florida to assist them with financing.”

“At Research in Flight, we are pleased to partner with Skyborne Technology and others to develop paradigm shifting airship technologies, which will lead to both DATT operation, and to an ultra-high-altitude capability.” stated Dr. Roy Hartfield

 “We are excited to have had successful test flights of the prototype airship as the team looks forward to the build of the full scale 250-foot DATT MA 600 airship slated for delivery in early 2023 with its remotely piloted capability and a seven (7) drone launch and recovery system. With the new modular designs with advanced composites and propulsion, near space at altitudes up to 100,000 feet are not out of the question." stated Michael Lawson, CEO of STI.

Seite 1 von 4
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UMAV HAS SUCCESSFUL AIRFORCE AIRSHIP FLIGHT AND EYES NEAR SPACE OPERATIONS Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida and Auburn, Alabama, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV), Skyborne Technology (STI), Research in Flight (RIF) as Prime contractor, Auburn University and Gulf Coast State College have …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrBerry Corporation (bry) Positioned to Be a Leader in California’s Well Abandonment and Fugitive Emission Reduction Efforts
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09:00 UhrLarge orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09:00 UhrLeidenschaftlich, kraftvoll, dynamisch: Yadea wird offizieller Partner der deutschen XLETIX Challenge Berlin
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
05:00 UhrNel Aktie: Jetzt wird’s eng. Sogar NIKOLA geht „fremd“. Keine Elektrolyse, keine Tankstellen mehr…
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Johns Manville erneuert Versprechen, eine bessere Zukunft zu schaffen, und formuliert seine Ziele für 2025 in neuem Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ASTEC Offers Sustainability Solution For Concrete Production Via Strategic Partnership with CarbonCure Technologies
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Green Tech-Aktien etwas unter Druck. Klimagipfel könnte beflügeln!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Kriya Materials fordert neue EU-Rechtsvorschriften zur Förderung technischer Innovationen mit dem Ziel, die weltweiten CO2-Emissionen um 3 % zu senken
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
01.10.21VeChainThor ist eine der umweltfreundlichsten öffentlichen Blockchains weltweit, KTI-geprüft
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Jaguar Health's Founder and CEO Lisa Conte to Be Honored with Pure Earth Impact Award
Accesswire | Analysen