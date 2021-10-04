checkAd

ADMA Biologics Announces the Presentation of Real-World Experience in the Management of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Presented at IDWeek 2021

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced on-demand access to an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2021 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Jolan Walter from the University of South Florida and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. During the live presentation and question and answer session, Dr. Walter discussed real-world experiences in patients that were successfully treated with ADMA’s ASCENIV, a novel intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition. The two cases presented detailed scenarios in which ASCENIV administration demonstrated notable benefits in the clinical course of two children diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency (PI) and documented RSV infection.

Educational Event Presentation Title: Key Insights on RSV and Other Respiratory Viruses Beyond COVID-19 in the Immunocompromised: An Expert Discussion

  • Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, discussed respiratory viruses in the immunocompromised, its clinical impact and management strategies.
  • Jolan Walter, MD, PhD, Division Chief of the University of South Florida (USF) and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Programs, discussed management modalities and introduced ASCENIV, a novel IVIG, and presented two challenging patient cases:    
    • ASCENIV use in a 15-month-old immunocompromised male with chronic RSV bronchiolitis
    • ASCENIV use in a 12-month-old immunocompromised male with severe RSV bronchiolitis

To view the on-demand presentation please visit the IDWeek 2021 conference website.

About ASCENIV

ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) is a plasma-derived, polyclonal, intravenous IVIG. ASCENIV was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2019 and is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), also known as primary immune deficiency disease (PIDD), in adults and adolescents (12 to 17 years of age). ASCENIV is manufactured using ADMA’s unique, patented plasma donor screening methodology and tailored plasma pooling design, which blends normal source plasma and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) plasma obtained from donors tested using the Company’s proprietary microneutralization assay. ASCENIV contains naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies, which are proteins that are used by the body’s immune system to neutralize microbes, such as bacteria and viruses and prevent against infection and disease. ASCENIV is protected by U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283 and 9,815,886. Certain data and other information about ASCENIV can be found by visiting www.asceniv.com. Information about ADMA Biologics and its products can be found on the Company’s website at www.admabiologics.com.

