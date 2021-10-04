ADMA Biologics Announces the Presentation of Real-World Experience in the Management of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Presented at IDWeek 2021

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced on-demand access to an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2021 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Jolan Walter from the University of South Florida and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. During the live presentation and question and answer session, Dr. Walter discussed real-world experiences in patients that were successfully treated with ADMA’s ASCENIV, a novel intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition. The two cases presented detailed scenarios in which ASCENIV administration demonstrated notable benefits in the clinical course of two children diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency (PI) and documented RSV infection.



Educational Event Presentation Title: Key Insights on RSV and Other Respiratory Viruses Beyond COVID-19 in the Immunocompromised: An Expert Discussion