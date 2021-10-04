checkAd

IBI Group Inc. Announces Amended and Restated Credit Facilities

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”), a globally integrated design and technology firm, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into amended and restated credit facilities (the “Amended and Restated Credit Facilities” or the “Facilities”) with its syndicate of lenders, comprised of The Toronto Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, HSBC Bank Canada and Bank of Montreal. The maturity date of the Facilities is extended from September 27, 2022 to September 29, 2025.

The Facilities consist of a revolver facility, swing line facility and letter of credit facility, with the availability of each subject to compliance with certain financial, reporting and other covenants. The total amount of borrowing permitted under the agreement is $130 million, with an accordion feature of $40 million which is subject to bank approval if requested. IBI intends to use the Facilities for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements and for potential acquisitions to fund further growth. Under certain conditions, the repayment of the hybrid or convertible debentures indebtedness is permitted under the terms of the Facilities.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,200 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7        
Tel: 416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com





