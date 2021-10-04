Pango Poland Selects Parknav® to Bring a Better Parking Experience in Poland
Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - PangoPoland's AnyPark application will help their
customers find parking in the city in real-time with Parknav's® award-winning
on-street Parking Service Data.
Parknav ® , a provider of real-time on-street and off-street parking information
technology, and AnyPark, a parking application and integrated mobile payment
solution for drivers, join forces to deliver an enhanced parking experience for
their users with Parknav On-Street Parking Service Data
(https://parknav.com/on-street-parking-solutions) .
Parknav's machine learning technology will be helping drivers in Poland find
parking in the city fast and easy. This premium service provides information on
real-time parking probabilities for every street, specific locations of
individual parking spaces that become available, areas with the highest
concentration of open parking spaces in the city, and information for type of
parking restrictions on the streets.
"Driving around and wasting time looking for parking impacts arrival times and
adds unnecessary stress and frustration to the entire driving experience,"
stated Krzysztof Jankowski, CM of Pango Poland. "The new partnership with
Parknav enables us to provide AnyPark users with not only an enhanced and easy
parking experience, but also a holistic parking journey in a single app."
"Our mission at Parknav is to enable mobility and businesses to provide their
customers with peace of mind and a seamless parking experience," said Dr. Eyal
Amir, Founder & CEO of Parknav. "We already cover over 1,000 cities across
Europe, and we are excited to extend our services in Poland as well, and
navigate drivers to available parking spots 24/7. We are certain that by saving
users precious time in looking for parking, and save money on expensive parking
lots, this service will only drive more customers and help Pango Poland generate
revenue."
Parknav's ® award-winning AI platform can be deployed anywhere in under two
weeks. The company's patented technology has come to be trusted by some of the
most well-known luxury automakers (including BMW), largest global
telecommunication companies (including Deutsche Telekom), and large-scale Smart
City service providers (including Siemens). AnyPark is currently providing
Parknavservices across several cities in Poland since September 2021.
About Parknav®:
Founded in 2015, Parknav ® revolutionized the ability to see real-time parking
availability information. Using AI and patented technology, Parknav provides the
most comprehensive https://parknav.com/on-street-parking-solutions and
https://parknav.com/off-street-parking-solutions parking information with
real-time parking availability, turn-by-turn voice-guided parking navigation,
and parking restrictions. For more information, visit http://www.parknav.com/
