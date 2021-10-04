Pango Poland Selects Parknav® to Bring a Better Parking Experience in Poland

Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - PangoPoland's AnyPark application will help their

Parknav's machine learning technology will be helping drivers in Poland find parking in the city fast and easy. This premium service provides information on real-time parking probabilities for every street, specific locations of individual parking spaces that become available, areas with the highest concentration of open parking spaces in the city, and information for type of parking restrictions on the streets.

"Driving around and wasting time looking for parking impacts arrival times and adds unnecessary stress and frustration to the entire driving experience," stated Krzysztof Jankowski, CM of Pango Poland. "The new partnership with Parknav enables us to provide AnyPark users with not only an enhanced and easy parking experience, but also a holistic parking journey in a single app."

"Our mission at Parknav is to enable mobility and businesses to provide their customers with peace of mind and a seamless parking experience," said Dr. Eyal Amir, Founder & CEO of Parknav. "We already cover over 1,000 cities across Europe, and we are excited to extend our services in Poland as well, and navigate drivers to available parking spots 24/7. We are certain that by saving users precious time in looking for parking, and save money on expensive parking lots, this service will only drive more customers and help Pango Poland generate revenue."

Parknav's ® award-winning AI platform can be deployed anywhere in under two weeks. The company's patented technology has come to be trusted by some of the most well-known luxury automakers (including BMW), largest global telecommunication companies (including Deutsche Telekom), and large-scale Smart City service providers (including Siemens). AnyPark is currently providing Parknav services across several cities in Poland since September 2021.

About Parknav®:
Founded in 2015, Parknav ® revolutionized the ability to see real-time parking availability information. Using AI and patented technology, Parknav provides the most comprehensive on-street and off-street parking information with real-time parking availability, turn-by-turn voice-guided parking navigation, and parking restrictions.