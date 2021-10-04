checkAd

Pango Poland Selects Parknav® to Bring a Better Parking Experience in Poland

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
04.10.2021, 13:10  |  44   |   |   

Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - PangoPoland's AnyPark application will help their
customers find parking in the city in real-time with Parknav's® award-winning
on-street Parking Service Data.

Parknav ® , a provider of real-time on-street and off-street parking information
technology, and AnyPark, a parking application and integrated mobile payment
solution for drivers, join forces to deliver an enhanced parking experience for
their users with Parknav On-Street Parking Service Data
(https://parknav.com/on-street-parking-solutions) .

Parknav's machine learning technology will be helping drivers in Poland find
parking in the city fast and easy. This premium service provides information on
real-time parking probabilities for every street, specific locations of
individual parking spaces that become available, areas with the highest
concentration of open parking spaces in the city, and information for type of
parking restrictions on the streets.

"Driving around and wasting time looking for parking impacts arrival times and
adds unnecessary stress and frustration to the entire driving experience,"
stated Krzysztof Jankowski, CM of Pango Poland. "The new partnership with
Parknav enables us to provide AnyPark users with not only an enhanced and easy
parking experience, but also a holistic parking journey in a single app."

"Our mission at Parknav is to enable mobility and businesses to provide their
customers with peace of mind and a seamless parking experience," said Dr. Eyal
Amir, Founder & CEO of Parknav. "We already cover over 1,000 cities across
Europe, and we are excited to extend our services in Poland as well, and
navigate drivers to available parking spots 24/7. We are certain that by saving
users precious time in looking for parking, and save money on expensive parking
lots, this service will only drive more customers and help Pango Poland generate
revenue."

Parknav's ® award-winning AI platform can be deployed anywhere in under two
weeks. The company's patented technology has come to be trusted by some of the
most well-known luxury automakers (including BMW), largest global
telecommunication companies (including Deutsche Telekom), and large-scale Smart
City service providers (including Siemens). AnyPark is currently providing
Parknavservices across several cities in Poland since September 2021.

About Parknav®:

Founded in 2015, Parknav ® revolutionized the ability to see real-time parking
availability information. Using AI and patented technology, Parknav provides the
most comprehensive https://parknav.com/on-street-parking-solutions and
https://parknav.com/off-street-parking-solutions parking information with
real-time parking availability, turn-by-turn voice-guided parking navigation,
and parking restrictions. For more information, visit http://www.parknav.com/

Contact

Igal Chemerinski, CRO
marketing@parknav.com
+1-917-3103731

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159010/5036789
OTS: Parknav



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pango Poland Selects Parknav® to Bring a Better Parking Experience in Poland PangoPoland's AnyPark application will help their customers find parking in the city in real-time with Parknav's® award-winning on-street Parking Service Data. Parknav ® , a provider of real-time on-street and off-street parking information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Studie Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in Europa: 13,6 Mrd. EUR Umsatz durch Online-Trend in Gefahr
Aufbau der sichersten Privatbank der Welt
EuGH zu Autokrediten: Millionen von Verträgen können sogar auch noch rückwirkend widerrufen werden! (FOTO)
"deine Apotheke" und "callmyApo" leiten Nutzer auf gesund.de App
#Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Sim&Cure Announces the Appointment of Dan Raffi as ...
BinDoc und HARTMANN digitalisieren Kampf gegen nosokomiale Infektionen
Forschungsprojekt gestartet / E-Autos laden: Projekt ELEMENT erarbeitet Lösungen für große Wohnkomplexe
Solarwärme schützt vor Gaspreisschock / Attraktive Förderkonditionen und ...
Kommunen schließen das 1. Halbjahr 2021 mit Finanzierungsdefizit von 5,7 Milliarden Euro ab / ...
Recorded Future Gastgeber von Predict 21: The Intelligence Summit
Titel
AMADEUS Group als Hauptaussteller auf der Expo Real 2021
Ausgezeichnet: Financial Advisors Award 2021 für ÖKOWORLD KLIMA / Der bereits im Jahr 2007 aufgelegte ...
Deutscher Immobilienpreis 2021: Award zeichnet die besten Immobilienprofis des Landes aus
6G-Netz der Zukunft: Ericsson und MIT arbeiten am Null-Energie-Gerät (FOTO)
Mindtree von Great Place to Work® als einer von India's Best Workplaces(TM) for Women 2021 ...
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Christian Wrage und Frédéric Munch werden in den Vorstand der Sopra Steria SE berufen ...
Drei Viertel der CMOs tragen Mitverantwortung für die Nutzung von Daten und Technologien
Führende Energieunternehmen starten 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:17 UhrFacebook: Arbeiten an Lösung für Ausfall
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22:17 UhrAktien New York Schluss: Angespannte Lage am Ölmarkt belastet spürbar
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22:15 UhrWirtschaft: US-Börsen lassen nach - Facebook-Ausfall drückt Tech-Werte
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrCasella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2021 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrPennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrMettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrIN8bio to Present at BioFuture 2021 and Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrSuRo Capital Corp. Third Quarter Preliminary Investment Portfolio Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrMercury Systems announces appointment of Mitch Stevison as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrCalifornia Water Service Expands Resources Available to Local Firefighters For 2021 Firefighter Grant Program, Applications Now Open
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten