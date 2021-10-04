Instructure Recognises Four Outstanding EMEA Educators Redefining Teaching in the COVID-19 Era

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure today announced the winners of its 2021 Educator of the Year Awards in connection with this week's InstructureCon 2021 edtech conference. The program recognises outstanding EMEA educators working to embrace remote learning, prepare students for the workforce, and support student success and achievement in an evolving education landscape.

"Educators everywhere take on insurmountable challenges with optimism and patience, and that's never been more true than in the past school year," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Each educator we've selected truly excelled in an increasingly challenging environment and inspired their colleagues and students in the process. Congratulations to all of our 2021 winners!"

The 2021 Educator of the Year Award winners for EMEA are:

Teacher / Lecturer

Sally Pritchard - Senior Lecturer, Anglia Ruskin University (UK)

Sally is an enthusiastic and authentic social work educator. Sally exceeded expectations adapting to hybrid remote teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic for the "Step Up to Social Work" course. Sally's provision was excellent and her oversight ensured consistent execution and a cohesive student experience. She delivered narrated PowerPoints supported with live Zoom sessions, which were recorded and made available afterwards. She supplemented core teaching with video interviews with practitioners, videos or padlets with practitioners providing answers to student questions, embedded quizzes, and e-resources, including films and provided weekly live clarification sessions for students. Student feedback was excellent and Sally was nominated for an internal "Outstanding Teacher" award.

Teaching Support

Kathryn Taylor - Subject Leader for Philosophy, Religion and Ethics and Digital Learning Coordinator, Chesham Grammar School (UK)

"Kathryn was invaluable in supporting us all through lockdown learning with new ways of working with technology, including Canvas. Without Kathryn's support in lockdown, my online lessons would have been much less effective for all my students," said History & Politics teacher, Helen Southwood. Kathryn embraces the use of new technologies to enhance provision for her students making online learning fun and interactive. She taught teachers, parents and students how to use online platforms, sharing her expertise widely across the school to the benefit of both students and colleagues. Kathryn's approach ensured students had access to a wide range of resources and to timely support from their teacher.