Paul Ney Joins Momentus as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ney has nearly four decades of public service and private law practice experience. Most recently, he was presidentially appointed and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the General Counsel of the Department of Defense. In this position, he was the Department’s chief legal officer leading a team of over 12,000 lawyers that served the Department’s more than 2.8 million military and civilian personnel, and he served as the Designated Agency Ethics Official overseeing the Department’s Standards of Conduct Office. During his tenure in the Department of Defense, the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Space Command were established.

Momentus Inc. ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, today announced that Paul Ney, former General Counsel of the United States Department of Defense, joins the Company as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

In earlier government roles, Ney was the Principal Deputy and the acting General Counsel of the United States Department of the Navy and Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of Tennessee. He also served as Director of the Nashville Davidson County Mayor's Office of Economic and Community Development.

“Paul and I collaborated on the most critical national security and defense challenges during our time at the Pentagon and I look forward to his partnership at Momentus,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “His leadership is crucial to our team as we navigate the opportunities of a developing space economy, grow the Company, and implement our National Security Agreement. Paul will also play a key role in protecting our critical technology and intellectual property.”

Before his most recent service in the Pentagon, Ney was a partner in the law firms Trauger, Ney & Tuke, and Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. He is a registered patent attorney and has more than two decades of experience litigating intellectual property law matters.

“I admire John's vision and share his values, and I'm excited to join him and the Momentus team,” said Ney. “It's a compelling time for the space industry, and I look forward to contributing to the Company’s work on creating and providing in-space infrastructure services that can enable people, industries, and companies to use space in new ways.”

