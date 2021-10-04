checkAd

OraSure Awarded $109 Million Contract from U.S. Department of Defense to Ramp Manufacturing of InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:05  |  37   |   |   

Agreement Ensures OraSure Will Have Sufficient Capacity to Meet Market Need for Rapid Antigen Tests and Ensure Future Preparedness

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that it has been awarded a $109 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to build additional manufacturing capacity in the United States for InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests as part of the nation’s pandemic preparedness plan.

InteliSwab is a remarkably simple test that rapidly detects active COVID-19 infection. It was granted three Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June for professional point-of-care use, prescription (Rx) home use, and over-the-counter (OTC) use.

“The U.S. government’s selection of OraSure’s InteliSwab rapid test for this national pandemic preparedness effort is a great honor and ensures we can make the necessary investments to scale manufacturing in order to support our nation’s pandemic response,” said OraSure President and CEO Stephen Tang, Ph.D. “This test will play a key role in ensuring our nation is prepared to continue the fight against this, and possible future pandemics and potential resurgences in disease activity.”

The federal funding will expand OraSure’s production capacity by 100 million tests annually, by March 2024. An existing OraSure location in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will be retrofitted to accommodate increased manufacturing and an additional new facility will be added in another U.S. location to be determined. In addition to this contract, OraSure also has internally funded expansion plans to achieve 120 million tests annually by the second quarter of 2022.

A recent study by the National Institutes of Health shows rapid antigen tests perform on par with lab PCR tests when testing at least twice per week with the antigen test.1

“Home testing options prevent the risk of further spread of the virus, and minimize the burden on the individual, making them an ideal cornerstone of any national pandemic preparedness strategy,” Tang said. “As a company we stand ready to aid in the government’s efforts to allow individuals to return to work and school safely. Beyond that, this funding will allow OraSure to respond to future public health crises.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OraSure Awarded $109 Million Contract from U.S. Department of Defense to Ramp Manufacturing of InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Agreement Ensures OraSure Will Have Sufficient Capacity to Meet Market Need for Rapid Antigen Tests and Ensure Future PreparednessBETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...