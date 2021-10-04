Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Poster Presentations at the Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting

“These presentations demonstrate the targeted and compartmentalized nature of suprachoroidal delivery, as well as the safety profile of suprachoroidal injection with our proprietary SCS Microinjector,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “The presentations highlighted the potential benefits of the suprachoroidal administration of our first clinical asset, XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), formerly known as CLS-TA, and we hope to leverage these potential benefits in the development of our second clinical asset, CLS-AX, currently in a Phase 1/2a OASIS clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).”

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple presentations were given at the Retina Society 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting which took place September 29 – October 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Ciulla continued, “At the Meeting, our partner REGENXBIO presented positive initial data from Cohort 1 at 6 months in their ongoing Phase II AAVIATE trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD using in-office suprachoroidal delivery with our SCS Microinjector. Importantly, this is the first data ever presented utilizing gene therapy delivered into the suprachoroidal space of the eye in a clinical trial. We are also encouraged by the initial safety results that REGENXBIO has reported, in which suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 was well tolerated in 50 patients in the first three cohorts.”

Title: Comparison of Suprachoroidal and Intravitreal Injection Flow Mechanics Analyzed via Multimodal Imaging

Lead Author: Dennis M. Marcus, M.D.

Conclusions: This presentation compared suprachoroidal and intravitreal injections using several multimodal imaging diagnostics to demonstrate the injection flow differences between the two procedures. During an intravitreal injection, a bolus of dye was seen in the porcine vitreous cavity. In contrast, during a suprachoroidal injection, spreading of the dye was observed circumferentially and posteriorly towards the back of the eye, between the sclera and choroid. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) images in humans and preclinically demonstrated a definitive expansion of the suprachoroidal space beyond the scleral spur just minutes after suprachoroidal injection. These imaging modalities showed that suprachoroidal injection resulted in three important treatment attributes: 1) targeted delivery to affected chorioretinal tissues for potential efficacy; 2) compartmentalization away from unaffected tissues for potential safety benefits; and 3) bioavailability as a result of the chorioretinal tissues essentially bathed with therapy.