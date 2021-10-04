Messika By Kate Moss Fashion Show, October 3rd 2021

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Fashion Show, when High Jewelry celebrates fashion



The historic venue Ritz Paris hosted the meeting of Valérie Messika and Kate

Moss, on Sunday, October 3, in its gardens - the first High Jewelry fashion show

of the Messika house. This event marks the high point of the collaboration

between the designer and the iconic top model.



For this unique fashion show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and

celebrities who have marked the history of the house such as Cardi B -

victorious in Messika Paris at the Grammy Awards 2019; Toni Garrn, wearing

Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey who has worn

Messika on many red carpets.







https://we.tl/t-zTH6KLStKq (credit Best Images)

https://we.tl/t-1NB1CJN8jo (credit Getty Images)



To honor this collaboration, models close to the House walked the catwalk

magnified by Messika by Kate Moss pieces including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna,

Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkeviciute.



All runway looks pictures: https://we.tl/t-TVQIIds3Mw



For details here: https://we.tl/t-5YCYjvtBuD



ABOUT MESSIKA PARIS:



Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika, daughter of

diamantaire André Messika. By designing innovative shapes with delicate

materials that highlight women's bodies, she has invented an original language

for diamonds, and impose her contemporary style on a whole new generation

searching for modernity. In 2013, Messika opened its first Flagship Store in one

of the most luxurious streets in Paris, at 259 rue Saint-Honoré. In 2015, to

celebrate its ten years of creativity, audacity and innovation, the Maison has

opened its own High Jewelry Atelier. In 2017, for the 10th anniversary of its

iconic Move collection, Messika creates a limited collection with its muse Gigi

Hadid, Move Addiction.



Messika can be found in more than 55 countries and 450 points of sale.



@messikajewelry (https://www.instagram.com/messikajewelry/?hl=fr)



https://www.messika.com/



