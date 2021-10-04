Messika By Kate Moss Fashion Show, October 3rd 2021
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Fashion Show, when High Jewelry celebrates fashion
The historic venue Ritz Paris hosted the meeting of Valérie Messika and Kate
Moss, on Sunday, October 3, in its gardens - the first High Jewelry fashion show
of the Messika house. This event marks the high point of the collaboration
between the designer and the iconic top model.
For this unique fashion show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and
celebrities who have marked the history of the house such as Cardi B -
victorious in Messika Paris at the Grammy Awards 2019; Toni Garrn, wearing
Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey who has worn
Messika on many red carpets.
To honor this collaboration, models close to the House walked the catwalk
magnified by Messika by Kate Moss pieces including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna,
Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkeviciute.
ABOUT MESSIKA PARIS:
Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika, daughter of
diamantaire André Messika. By designing innovative shapes with delicate
materials that highlight women's bodies, she has invented an original language
for diamonds, and impose her contemporary style on a whole new generation
searching for modernity. In 2013, Messika opened its first Flagship Store in one
of the most luxurious streets in Paris, at 259 rue Saint-Honoré. In 2015, to
celebrate its ten years of creativity, audacity and innovation, the Maison has
opened its own High Jewelry Atelier. In 2017, for the 10th anniversary of its
iconic Move collection, Messika creates a limited collection with its muse Gigi
Hadid, Move Addiction.
Messika can be found in more than 55 countries and 450 points of sale.
@messikajewelry (https://www.instagram.com/messikajewelry/?hl=fr)
https://www.messika.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651689/Messika_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651688/Messika_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651687/Messika_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651686/Messika_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651685/Messika_5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651684/Messika_6.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651683/Messika_7.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651682/Messika_8.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651681/Messika_9.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651680/Messika_10.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651679/Messika_11.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651349/Messika_Paris_Logo.jpg
