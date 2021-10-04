Gannett Announces Offering of Senior Notes
Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that Gannett Holdings LLC (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has commenced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Senior Notes”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of a new Credit Agreement, to repay its existing term loan under its senior secured credit facilities.
The five-year Senior Notes will be secured by all or substantially all of the assets of the Issuer, the Company and the direct and indirect material domestic subsidiaries of the Issuer. The Senior Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or state securities laws, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Senior Notes are expected to be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The Company also is seeking to enter into a new senior secured term loan (the “Credit Agreement”) in a principal amount up to $550 million. The completion of the Credit Agreement is contingent upon the successful offering of the Senior Notes.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Senior Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Gannett
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.
