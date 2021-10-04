checkAd

SPX Announces Completion of Sale of SPX Transformer Solutions to Prolec GE

Transaction Strengthens SPX’s Focus on Growth in HVAC and Detection & Measurement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (“SPX”) (NYSE: SPXC) announced today that it has completed the sale of SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. to GE-Prolec Transformers, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Prolec GE”), a subsidiary of a joint venture between GE (NYSE: GE) and Xignux S.A. de C.V. The contract sale price of $645 million includes assumed debt and is subject to a net working capital adjustment and other typical adjustments. SPX anticipates paying taxes on the gain from the sale during 2022.

Gene Lowe, President & CEO of SPX commented, “I am very pleased with this mutually beneficial transaction. The sale of SPX Transformer Solutions is a significant step in SPX’s value creation journey that further focuses our strategy on our HVAC and Detection & Measurement segments, while further strengthening Prolec GE’s ability to support the growth and evolution of the grid throughout the US and the Americas.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “By concentrating our capital and management resources on SPX’s technology-focused, high-margin, niche platforms, we can further accelerate our strategic initiatives to drive significant value for shareholders, and create additional opportunities for employees and customers.”

Ricardo Suarez, CEO of Prolec GE, commented, “We are delighted to welcome the SPX Transformer Solutions team to the Prolec GE family. The combined talent and technical expertise of our two great teams will make us an even better partner to our customers and enable us to better support the evolution of the electric grid in the US and the rest of the Americas. As always, we remain committed to delivering high quality, reliable products and services and an exceptional customer experience.”

SPX Corporation was represented by K&L Gates LLP as legal adviser, and by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial adviser. Prolec GE was represented by Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor, UBS Investment Bank as lead financial advisor and Scotiabank Inverlat as financial advisor.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com. References in this press release to “we” and “our,” other than in Mr. Suarez’s comments, are to SPX Corporation. www.spx.com

