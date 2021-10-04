9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Samantha Ventimiglia to Board of Directors

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, announced today the …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, announced today the Company has appointed Samantha Ventimiglia to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Ventimiglia currently serves as Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Affairs at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she is responsible for developing and overseeing the company's policy, government affairs and patient advocacy strategy, including building relationships with state and federal government officials, industry organizations, patient groups and other stakeholders. Previously, Samantha held a similar role as a government affairs director at Astellas Pharma US after a tenure as a principal consultant at Jeffrey J. Kimbell & Associates, a federal government affairs firm representing clients in the healthcare community who are seeking legislative and regulatory solutions to problems related to product approval, coverage and reimbursement and marketing practices. Prior to that, Ms. Ventimiglia was a policy director at the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the National Governors Association (NGA) where she played a pivotal role in developing the associations' policy and legislative agenda on Medicare, Medicaid, private sector health care and FDA issues.

"We are thrilled to add Samantha's wealth of expertise to our Board of Directors to foster the Company's growth as we continue progressing our product pipeline toward commercialization," said Dr. Mark Sirgo, Chairman of 9 Meters. "Samantha is a seasoned professional in the government healthcare policy and public affairs areas of our industry where her leadership and advisory skills will help us navigate the challenges these areas may present to our business going forward. Her input will be especially helpful as we begin our work with patients, caregivers and advocacy groups involving our products for the treatment of celiac disease and short bowel syndrome"

Ms. Ventimiglia added, "I am excited to be joining 9 Meters at this important time as they begin the steps of moving from a clinical to commercial stage company. It is exciting to be involved with one of the leaders in GI drug development whose work in serving people with serious GI diseases is the top priority. I look forward to advising on corporate strategy decisions and political and external relationships as the company moves their products through the regulatory process to market."