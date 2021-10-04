Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino, Vale.mx, Hits 100,000 Registered Players

checkAd

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has reached a milestone target of 100,000 registered players on Vale.mx, as the online casino continues to generate tremendous interest in Mexico's online gaming market.

"Since launching Vale.mx with Big Bola casinos only six months ago, we have seen a rapid increase in the number of players register to the site to explore and play our premium localized games, and our cost of player acquisition has dropped significantly as we have fine-tuned our marketing strategy," Jason Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, stated. We have quickly become one of the most innovative gaming sites that is dedicated to continuously enriching our gaming content for our expanding user base. The user growth in Vale.mx demonstrates Gametech's ability to scale as we strategically build our leadership position with today's most exciting and demanded online casino and sports betting games."

In March 2021, Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, to launch Vale.mx in Mexico. Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop.

In May 2021, Gametech announced a one-year exclusive endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States, Central and Latin America. As part of that agreement, Canelo wore boxing shorts that prominently displayed the Vale logo during his super middleweight title fight against the WBO titleholder, Billy Joe Saunders in May. The international endorsement deal with Canelo also includes TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Mexico is the leading gaming market in Latin America. The country is ranked as the 12th largest market worldwide and is regarded as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets, benefitting from being the only market next to the United States to offer legal limited casino gaming. ResearchAndMarkets.com recently issued a report stating the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD $127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. According to studies, Mexico has around 55.8 million players, who spent approximately USD $1.6 billion in 2018 and USD $1.8 billion in 2019.

