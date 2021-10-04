Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino, Vale.mx, Hits 100,000 Registered Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has reached a milestone target of 100,000 registered players on Vale.mx, as the online casino continues to generate tremendous interest in Mexico's online gaming market. "Since launching Vale.mx with Big Bola casinos only six months ago, we have seen a rapid increase in the number of players register to the site to explore and play our premium localized games, and our cost of player acquisition has dropped significantly as we have fine-tuned our marketing strategy," Jason Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, stated. We have quickly become one of the most innovative gaming sites that is dedicated to continuously enriching our gaming content for our expanding user base. The user growth in Vale.mx demonstrates Gametech's ability to scale as we strategically build our leadership position with today's most exciting and demanded online casino and sports betting games."