Nutriband Inc.'s AVERSA(R) technology receives Notice of Allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

The news follows the company's initial listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and pricing of a $6.6 Million underwritten offering, each on October 1, 2021. The net proceeds from the underwritten offering shall be used primarily for the clinical development of, AVERSA.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products, contract research and development services and the manufacture of transdermal products focused on preventing opioid abuse, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application 16/707,547, entitled 'Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems'. The Patent, specifically relates to the company's AVERSA® technology focused on deterring the abuse and misuse of opioid based transdermal pain patches, specifically Fentanyl.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

