Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Sim&Cure Announces the Appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member (FOTO)

Paris (ots) - Sim&Cure , leading medtech start-up providing a unique software

solution combining Digital twin and AI technologies to secure neurovascular

treatment of cerebral aneurysms, announces the appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief

Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors.



We are excited to announce that Dan Raffi, PharmD, MBA has joined Sim&Cure as

our new Chief Operating Officer on October 1st.





Dan is a veteran of the healthcare industry, with a track record of over 10years at an executive level. Dan has held various leadership positions in bigpharmaceutical companies such as Allergan (AbbVie) and Medtronic, a worldwideleader in medical devices.Dan brings with him extensive experience in leadership and in managing uniquebusiness transformations. Mathieu Sanchez, Sim&Cure CEO states"Bringing aseasoned leader like Dan will ensure the next phases of our transformation andwill help us to reinforce our leadership in innovation using Digital twin and AIin endovascular procedures."Until recently, Dan was the Vice President of Global Marketing for MedtronicNeurovascular and previously led the Neurovascular division in Europe, MiddleEast, & Africa & Russia for 3 years. Over his past 7 years in Neurovascular, Dandeveloped unique and disruptive partnership at international level withgovernments and with many external partners like MT2020, RapidAI, Viz.Ai andSim&Cure."I've been watching Sim&Cure for the past 7 years and I never forgot my firstsupport to the company. There were 3 employees working in a "garage" (a kind ofFrench Dream!). In 7 years, Sim&Cure established unique computational and AIalgorithms which position their products as THE cutting-edge technology inendovascular procedures. This technology is already the standard of care acrossthe globe as it reduces the procedure time, improves the safety and performancefor patients and reduces the procedure cost for hospitals and healthcaresystems. In the coming decade, AI will be the next revolution in the healthcareindustry, and this is one of the reasons I decided to join Sim&Cure." said DanRaffi.In his role, Dan will collaborate with Christophe Chnafa, Chief of Innovation &Strategy Officer, to define the product portfolio roadmap to reinforceSim&Cure's leadership, to expand the geographic footprints of the company, andfinally to define the next generation of partnerships with the rest of theindustry and hospitals."This phase is a critical moment for Sim&Cure and I can lean on very wellestablished, dynamic, agile teams. I know many of them after 7 years ofcollaboration and it is obvious that these teams are ready to overachieve theneeds of healthcare providers and the expectations of investors. We have all theattributes to be successful and, as an entrepreneurial leader, it is a privilegeto join a team with this level of expertise and agility" said Dan Raffi.We are #HIRINGIf you are interested in joining a human adventure in artificial intelligence,we are #hiring, so please send an email with your resume to Pierre Puig @p.puig@sim-and-cure.com - HR DirectorAbout Sim&CureFounded in 2014 and located in the vibrant medtech ecosystem in Montpellier,France, Sim&Cure is an AI startup focused on improving endovascular surgery. Thefirst focus of the company is the treatment of cerebral aneurysms with aproprietary software suite Sim&Size (a CE marked and FDA cleared Class IIamedical device) that has already been used to treat more than 7000 patients in350 hospitals.The company employs 45 people and anticipates a phase of strong growth withadditional recruitment in 2022 to continue to improve patient care.Learn more about Sim&Cure:http://www.sim-and-cure.comLearn more about Mathieu Sanchezhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/Mathieu-sanchez-4a764637/Learn more about Dan Raffi:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-raffi-7491171b/Learn more about Christophe Chnafa:https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophe-chnafa