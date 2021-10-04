Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Sim&Cure Announces the Appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member (FOTO)

checkAd

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Sim&Cure Announces the Appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member

Paris (ots) - Sim&Cure , leading medtech start-up providing a unique software
solution combining Digital twin and AI technologies to secure neurovascular
treatment of cerebral aneurysms, announces the appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief
Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

We are excited to announce that Dan Raffi, PharmD, MBA has joined Sim&Cure as
our new Chief Operating Officer on October 1st.

Dan is a veteran of the healthcare industry, with a track record of over 10
years at an executive level. Dan has held various leadership positions in big
pharmaceutical companies such as Allergan (AbbVie) and Medtronic, a worldwide
leader in medical devices.

Dan brings with him extensive experience in leadership and in managing unique
business transformations. Mathieu Sanchez, Sim&Cure CEO states"Bringing a
seasoned leader like Dan will ensure the next phases of our transformation and
will help us to reinforce our leadership in innovation using Digital twin and AI
in endovascular procedures."

Until recently, Dan was the Vice President of Global Marketing for Medtronic
Neurovascular and previously led the Neurovascular division in Europe, Middle
East, & Africa & Russia for 3 years. Over his past 7 years in Neurovascular, Dan
developed unique and disruptive partnership at international level with
governments and with many external partners like MT2020, RapidAI, Viz.Ai and
Sim&Cure.

"I've been watching Sim&Cure for the past 7 years and I never forgot my first
support to the company. There were 3 employees working in a "garage" (a kind of
French Dream!). In 7 years, Sim&Cure established unique computational and AI
algorithms which position their products as THE cutting-edge technology in
endovascular procedures. This technology is already the standard of care across
the globe as it reduces the procedure time, improves the safety and performance
for patients and reduces the procedure cost for hospitals and healthcare
systems. In the coming decade, AI will be the next revolution in the healthcare
industry, and this is one of the reasons I decided to join Sim&Cure." said Dan
Raffi.

In his role, Dan will collaborate with Christophe Chnafa, Chief of Innovation &
Strategy Officer, to define the product portfolio roadmap to reinforce
Sim&Cure's leadership, to expand the geographic footprints of the company, and
finally to define the next generation of partnerships with the rest of the
industry and hospitals.

"This phase is a critical moment for Sim&Cure and I can lean on very well
established, dynamic, agile teams. I know many of them after 7 years of
collaboration and it is obvious that these teams are ready to overachieve the
needs of healthcare providers and the expectations of investors. We have all the
attributes to be successful and, as an entrepreneurial leader, it is a privilege
to join a team with this level of expertise and agility" said Dan Raffi.

We are #HIRING

If you are interested in joining a human adventure in artificial intelligence,
we are #hiring, so please send an email with your resume to Pierre Puig @
p.puig@sim-and-cure.com - HR Director

About Sim&Cure

Founded in 2014 and located in the vibrant medtech ecosystem in Montpellier,
France, Sim&Cure is an AI startup focused on improving endovascular surgery. The
first focus of the company is the treatment of cerebral aneurysms with a
proprietary software suite Sim&Size (a CE marked and FDA cleared Class IIa
medical device) that has already been used to treat more than 7000 patients in
350 hospitals.

The company employs 45 people and anticipates a phase of strong growth with
additional recruitment in 2022 to continue to improve patient care.

Learn more about Sim&Cure:

http://www.sim-and-cure.com

Learn more about Mathieu Sanchez

https://www.linkedin.com/in/Mathieu-sanchez-4a764637/

Learn more about Dan Raffi:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-raffi-7491171b/

Learn more about Christophe Chnafa:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophe-chnafa

Contact:

Dan Raffi
d.raffi@sim-and-cure.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5036869
OTS: News Direct



